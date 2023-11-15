‘A new focus’: top British rider steps back to help UAE prepare for Paris 2024





Leading British showjumper William Funnell is taking a step back from the sport to take on a new role as chef d’equipe for the United Arab Emirates showjumping team.

The four-time Hickstead Derby-winner and European team gold medallist will be training the UAE riders ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics, for which the nation qualified in Doha at the start of this year.

“I’ve taken on the job as trainer for the UAE team through to Paris,” William told H&H. “We’re in the process of building a new team of horses for the Olympics.”

William is already involved with UAE-based Al Shira’aa and has worked with some of the UAE riders, describing it as “a pleasure” to be involved with them and seeing “the progression of equestrianism in the UAE”.

The UAE squad had a very successful Asian Games last month, coming home with team bronze, while Omar Abdul Aziz Al Marzooqi (Dalida Van De Zuuthoeve) and Abdulla Mohd Al Marri (James VD Oude Heihoef) won individual silver and bronze respectively – a great achievement in the run-up to an Olympics.

“We have a talented group of five riders, who have been based with me in Surrey since the Asian Games and we fly to the UAE at the end of this month for a series of shows, a four-star Nations Cup and then the opening qualifier for the new five-star Longines League of Nations, so we have to have a team ready for that,” said William, who will be assisted in his role by fellow showjumper and long-time friend Duncan Inglis.

Paris 2024 Olympic showjumping: a medal is the goal

“We’ll make a campaign for each horse and rider right up to the Olympics,” William said. “It’s a nice focus and something I’m going to be committed to fully for the next seven or eight months. I wouldn’t be doing it if I didn’t think we could go to Paris with a really good chance of winning a medal. We have a lot of work to do, but that’s the goal.

“It came at the right time, because I don’t think I have a horse for Paris.”

William said that he will continue riding, but it will have to take a bit of a back seat during this period. One key target remains, however.

“Hopefully I’ll have enough time to keep my eye in and have another crack at the Hickstead Derby,” he said.

Read more from William in his exclusive H&H column in this week’s magazine, in shops from Thursday, 16 November.

