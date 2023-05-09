Badminton’s incredible winner, the sad loss of a five-star horse and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Ros Canter’s exceptional Badminton performance

Ros Canter produced an exhibition of eventing excellence on Lordships Graffalo to top the leaderboard in the 2023 Badminton Horse Trials results, at the event presented by Mars Equestrian. She triumphed by 15pen – the largest winning margin since the days of eventing’s traditional long format, when the sport included roads and tracks and steeplechase. She was joined on the podium by Oliver Townend (Ballaghmor Class) and Austin O’Connor (Colorado Blue), who switched placings in the showjumping phase.

2. Horse put down after irreparable injury

WSF Carthago, the five-star ride of Fiona Kashel, has been put down after sustaining an injury at Badminton Horse Trials. He received veterinary care both at the event and off-site after he and Fiona parted ways at fence 26 towards the end of the CCI5* cross-country course on 7 May.

Badminton Horse Trials released the following statement on the final day of the competition (8 May): “A sad postscript to cross-country day was the injury incurred by WSF Carthago, owned by Frank Breach and ridden by Fiona Kashel. WSF Carthago was treated in the veterinary clinic at Badminton and subsequently hospitalised. The extent of injury found in surgery meant successful repair was not possible and our commiserations go to the whole team.”

3. A beautiful Lancashire farm for sale

Elmridge Farm is located in an elevated position with stunning views across the Ribble Valley and of the surrounding Bowland countryside near Chipping in Lancashire. The nearest town is Longridge, situated three miles to the south-west. The city of Preston lies a further 10 miles east of the town, with access to the national motorway network via the M6 and a regular main-line train service to London taking approximately two hours.

