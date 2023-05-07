A farm located in a desirable location with stables, arena and stunning views





Elmridge Farm is located in an elevated position with stunning views across the Ribble Valley and of the surrounding Bowland countryside near Chipping in Lancashire. The nearest town is Longridge, situated three miles to the south-west. The city of Preston lies a further 10 miles east of the town, with access to the national motorway network via the M6 and a regular main-line train service to London taking approximately two hours.

You are just a 20 minute drive from the fantastic facilities on offer at Myerscough College (10 miles), which hosts regular competitions and training clinics.

Other equestrian centres within easy reach include: Thompson House Equestrian Centre (25 miles), Barton Equestrian Centre (nine miles) and Osbaldeston Riding Centre (12 miles).

Oakhill Vets will be on hand for any veterinary needs at their Lytham Road branch 12 miles away, and if you like your hunting, head out with the Pennine.

Elmridge Farm is on the market with Fine & Country with an asking price of £1.35m. Let’s take a look around…

This property comes with great equestrian facilities, including an American barn comprising of four good-sized stables, with scope for more stables on the opposite side of the barn. The barn has an integral tack room and workshop area with full mains electricity, kitchen area and W.C. There is a horse wash area too.

The equestrian facilities at this property continue, with a well-kept outdoor floodlit sand-based and rubber top-surfaced manége measuring 60x20m enjoying great views towards Longridge Fell and Pendle Hill.

The land extends to around five acres wrapped around the detached property to the front and rear, which can be retained as individually split grass paddocks for equestrian purposes or returned to grassland. The current owner has comfortably stabled four of their own horses previously.

Outside to the rear of the house is a substantial terrace bordered by dry stone walls and there is an ornamental pond. The rear garden is mainly laid to lawn and there is a post and rail fence separating the field behind. To the side of the house there is a new timber workshop/storage building with access from the driveway. Past the house in the courtyard is a double garage with mezzanine loft storage.

The house and garages are approached via private tarmacadam lane and courtyard owned by the house, which also serves the adjacent barn properties. This in turn leads to the driveway accessed by an electric sliding gate, which provides ample parking and turning. The surrounding lawned gardens have been landscaped with lawns and a range of Indian stone paved pathways and gravel areas. There is a large vegetable plot area to the west side of the house.

Built three years ago, this property is of modern construction and design with stone and rendered elevations under a natural slate roof. There is underfloor heating to the ground floor with radiators to the first and second floor fed by a ground source heat pump system. This property has accommodation set over three floors, extending to 4,501 sq ft.

There is a spacious reception hallway with oak floor and natural light giving way to all ground floor rooms. There is a feature oak staircase and a galleried landing on the first floor. There is also a ground floor W.C and separate cloaks cupboard.

This property has a handmade dining kitchen with a central island unit with cosmos black granite work surfaces finished with cathedral edging with solid Cumbrian oak finishes to some of the surfaces. There is a walk-in pantry cupboard and Siemens appliances including an induction hob and extractor in the central island unit and two integrated ovens, plus a dishwasher.

There is also a utility room with matching granite worktops and a boot/cloak room with solid Cumbrian oak storage cupboards and hanging space. Off the kitchen is a family room with a fireplace and bifold doors to the rear patio. On the opposite side of the hallway there is a large sitting room with feature stone fireplace and wood burning stove.

On the first floor there are three double bedrooms. The master bedroom has an en-suite, dressing area and his and hers dressing rooms. There are also two generous double bedrooms, one with an en-suite shower room and a separate large family bathroom.

The second floor comprises two large attic bedrooms with under eaves storage – one has provision for another good-sized bathroom – both are currently being used as offices. There is another are on the second floor that is currently used as a gym.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.