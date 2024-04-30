Army horses who ran loose in London recovering after surgery, plus other things the horse world is talking about





1. Update on Army horses after surgery

According to an Army spokesperson, two Life Guards horses – Vida and Quaker – who were injured after running loose in London last week have made “progress” following surgery. On 29 April an Army spokesman said: “Quaker, a Cavalry black, has shown significant improvement and progresses towards what is expected to be a full recovery. The other horse Vida, a grey, continues to make progress. He remains under close and careful professional veterinary observation as his wounds heal.”

Latest on the injured Army horses

2. Quasi Cool after Kentucky fall

Supporters who showed concern for Quasi Cool, who fell at the final fence in the five-star in the Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country, have been reassured after the horse was reported to be resting comfortably in his stable following the incident. Rider Phillip Dutton had gone clear with the horse up to the last obstacle, the Lucky Horseshoe at fence 27. Quasi Cool fell on the landing side and was down for around five minutes. He was seen by vets before being led away.

Phillip said: “Quasi Cool tried so hard out there today. When we got to the final fence he was tired and then I asked him to [take off] a bit too long. He chipped in [an extra stride] and fell. He’s absolutely fine now and he’s resting comfortably in his stall and receiving fluids.”

Find out more about Quasi Cool

3. The death of a racing great

Racing fans have been saddened by the death of top National Hunt horse Shishkin, who had to be put down this weekend following an accident in the stable. Joe and Marie Donnelly’s two-times Cheltenham Festival winner, trained by Nicky Henderson, fractured a hind leg after becoming cast in his stable on Sunday evening (28 April).

Read this touching tribute to Shishkin

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.