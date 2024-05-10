



The dressage phase at the Mars Badminton Horse Trials is done and dusted, and we have a new leader taking over from Bubby Upton at the head of affairs. Last year Ros Canter won the event on Lordships Graffalo; this year she has returned with his younger stablemate Izilot DHI, and we could have a new star in our midst as he waltzed into the lead ahead of cross-country.

Here’s a full round-up of all the action under the warm Gloucestershire sunshine.

Ros Canter proved a worthy favourite on Badminton debutant Izilot DHI to go into pole position on 25.3.

Tim Price slotted into third on Vitali as he bids for his first Badminton victory.

Gemma Stevens moved into the top 10 with Bicton one-off five-star winner Chilli Knight.

Emily King continued her hot streak of form this spring with Valmy Biats to lie in fifth.

Pippa Funnell moved into 12th on her second rider MCS Maverick but it wasn’t plain sailing

French rider Arthur Marx isn’t troubling the leaders, but is thrilled with his home-bred horse “with two or three hearts”.

Badminton debutante Cosby Green is lying three places above her trainer and idol Jonelle Price.

A rider who treats eventing as a hobby is making her Badminton debut

Amateur rider Lauren Innes laid some dressage demons to rest.

An Irish rider is aiming for his first five-star completion with a horse he’s had since a three-year-old.

Felicity Collins managed to produce a decent test to sit in the top 25, despite a wardrobe malfunction.

And there have been a couple of high-profile withdrawals with David Doel and Pippa Funnell – on one of her two horses – among those electing not to run across country.

It’s cross-country day tomorrow! Find out what time your favourite horses and riders leave the startbox.

How to watch Badminton Horse Trials

If you are interested in watching the live action from Badminton Horse Trials from the comfort of your home, wherever you are in the world, you will need to subscribe to Badminton TV. To sign up, visit watch.badminton-horse.tv – click the “Sign Up” link in the top right corner of your screen, then follow the instructions. An annual subscription to Badminton TV costs £19.99 via the website and gives you 365 days of access to all of the content in the Badminton TV library, the ability to watch the action live, and the option to replay all of this year’s action later. Find out more…

Enjoy the best of Badminton with Horse & Hound

To ensure you keep up to date with all the breaking news, behind the scenes insight, and the best of the action throughout Badminton Horse Trials with no limits on how much you can read, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website from as little as £1 a week. Sign up now. And don’t miss our bumper 22-page magazine report on Badminton, including in-depth analysis and exclusive comments from top names, in the issue of Horse & Hound dated 16 May.

You may also be interested in…