



The 2024 Mars Badminton Horse Trials will be a first for 26-year-old Irish rider Daragh Byrne and his horse Kilcannon Ramiro. Daragh and his father James purchased “Turk” as an unbroken three-year-old from Goresbridge equine auctions in Ireland.

“Dad broke Turk in and I took him on as a four-year-old,” explains Daragh, who events full-time from his Co. Meath base. “I took Turk to a six-year-old class [CICYH*] at Millstreet and said to the commentator, Chris Ryan, that I thought he was a really good horse and thank God, I was right.”

Turk is an Irish 12-year-old gelding, by Ramiro B out of a mare by Kildalton King, who was bred by Mary Bolger at the Kilcannon Stud. Owned by James, Turk won the CCI4*-L at Ballindenisk in 2022 and they attempted their first five-star at Pau last October, but Daragh had a fall across country.

“We’ve been together every step of the way, so it’s great to finally get here,” says Daragh, who has a huge team supporting him at Badminton this week including “old friends, new friends and family”.

Daragh states that Turk is “usually pretty laid-back”.

“He’s good in the stable and is a big, chilled out dude until something frightens him, such as another horse gets lit up around him – that sets him off. He tried really hard not to blow up today,” explains Daragh, relating to their Badminton Horse Trials dressage performance this morning (10 May), where they scored a respectable 34.8.

“I’m very happy with the way he coped with the atmosphere. He became a bit hot and fresh outside and I was getting a little bit worried, but when he went in there, he concentrated and he did his job really well,” commented Daragh. “My aim was to score lower than 35 and we just squeezed under that.

“He’s relatively inexperienced at this level and he’s never seen crowds like that or an arena like that on grass.”

How to watch Badminton Horse Trials

If you are interested in watching the live action from Badminton Horse Trials from the comfort of your home, wherever you are in the world, you will need to subscribe to Badminton TV. To sign up, visit watch.badminton-horse.tv – click the “Sign Up” link in the top right corner of your screen, then follow the instructions. An annual subscription to Badminton TV costs £19.99 via the website and gives you 365 days of access to all of the content in the Badminton TV library, the ability to watch the action live, and the option to replay all of this year’s action later. Find out more…

Enjoy the best of Badminton with Horse & Hound

To ensure you keep up to date with all the breaking news, behind the scenes insight, and the best of the action throughout Badminton Horse Trials with no limits on how much you can read, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website from as little as £1 a week. Sign up now. And don’t miss our bumper 22-page magazine report on Badminton, including in-depth analysis and exclusive comments from top names, in the issue of Horse & Hound dated 16 May.

You may also be interested in…

Reigning Badminton champion takes the dressage lead on ‘quality’ but spooky ride Meet the ‘hobby’ eventer on her Badminton debut with a horse who takes a morning nap every day Would you jump this? Take a virtual walk of the 2024 Badminton cross-country course How to watch Badminton Horse Trials 2024: what you need to know