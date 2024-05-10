



David Doel’s ride Galileo Nieuwmoed has been added to the 2024 Mars Badminton Horse Trials withdrawals. Nineteenth after the dressage on 33.9, David told H&H: “He just doesn’t feel 100% within himself – he feels really flat and uninterested. Normally at competitions he’s buzzing and a bit of a wild child and he just feels a bit flat and lethargic.”

David added: “We’ll get him home and give him a few days out in the paddock to try and perk him back up again. Otherwise he is sound and happy.”

Prior to this competition starting, David was one of the favourites to net a top-10 placing with the 13-year-old gelding, owned by Mary Fox and Gillian Jonas. They were sixth on their Badminton debut in 2022 and fourth in the five-star at Pau the same year. They followed this up by finishing eighth in the five-star at Kentucky last spring before finishing second at Burghley in September.

Other Badminton Horse Trials withdrawals include two of Harry Meade’s three rides this year – Cavalier Crystal, with whom he was =44th after the dressage and Red Kite, who was withdrawn before the dressage. His seasoned five-star campaigner Away Cruising remains in the competition in 25th place.

French rider Arthur Duffort withdrew Toronto D’Aurois prior to the dressage.

H&H will bring you the latest on these and any further withdrawals as and when information becomes available.

How to watch Badminton Horse Trials

If you are interested in watching the live action from Badminton Horse Trials from the comfort of your home, wherever you are in the world, you will need to subscribe to Badminton TV.

