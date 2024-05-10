



Twenty-six-year-old Felicity Collins is making her third consecutive Mars Badminton Horse Trials appearance this week (8–12 May) with the late Vicky Collins and Avrina Milton’s 15-year-old gelding RSH Contend OR.

Felicity and “Mickey” completed their dressage test on Friday morning, where they scored a solid 34.5, but it wasn’t all pain sailing.

“My right-hand [riding] boot came loose at the start of my test, which has never happened before,” explained Felicity. “I could notice it when I was putting my right leg on, which was a little bit frustrating.

“It’s never happened before, but I was saying to myself ‘no, you just need to stay focused’. I could feel it flapping in the right shoulder-in and I thought the judges would be staring at it, but I’m sure they were looking more at the horse. Then I started to worry it might fall off completely!”

Felicity Collins said she was a “little bit distracted” by her boot malfunction.

“I might have ridden a few more movements better had it not happened, but Mickey was really good – he tried really hard and I’m not here to just do the dressage, so I’m not worried.”

