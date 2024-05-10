



Pippa Funnell is among the latest 2024 Mars Badminton Horse Trials withdrawals, with one of her rides.

She has opted to take Majas Hope out of the competition, following a disappointing dressage test yesterday, which left them in 63rd.

Pippa said after her test yesterday (9 May): “Majas Hope is 17 now and in my heart of hearts, I don’t really want to run him to finish 20th or 25th – he doesn’t need that experience, I don’t need that experience.”

Pippa still has her other ride, MCS Maverick in the competition. They are 12th after the first phase.

Among other Badminton Horse Trials withdrawals is Kirsty Chabert and the exciting 11-year-old mare Opposition Heraldik Girl. They were 14th after the dressage.

There have already been some other withdrawals from the competition, including David Doel (Galileo Nieuwmoed), Harry Meade (Cavalier Crystal and Red Kite) and Arthur Duffort (Toronto D’Aurois).

How to watch Badminton Horse Trials

If you are interested in watching the live action from Badminton Horse Trials from the comfort of your home, wherever you are in the world, you will need to subscribe to Badminton TV. To sign up, visit watch.badminton-horse.tv – click the “Sign Up” link in the top right corner of your screen, then follow the instructions. An annual subscription to Badminton TV costs £19.99 via the website and gives you 365 days of access to all of the content in the Badminton TV library, the ability to watch the action live, and the option to replay all of this year’s action later. Find out more…

