



1. Matt Sampson’s exciting new ride

Man of the moment Matt Sampson has some new horsepower in MGH Candy Girl, the exciting 10-year-old mare produced by Olympic eventer Gemma Stevens. Gemma told H&H it had been a “very tough” decision, but the right one for Candy. Under the showjumping ranking rules Gemma can only compete Candy up to CSI3*, but Matt can compete up to CSI5*, and it was felt Candy is ready to step up to the bigger shows. Gemma described Candy as the “most intelligent horse she has ever known” and hopes “there will be some magic” to come with Matt in the saddle.

2. New opportunities to compete at Horse of the Year Show

Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) organiser Grandstand and The Showing Register (TSR) have announced a number of new opportunities for amateur showing riders to compete at the prestigious event. Following last year’s announcement that Grandstand was to take on the management of TSR, the organisations have been “working hard to introduce some exciting opportunities” for the amateur and home-produced competitor this year. There will be 112 qualifying opportunities, including at The Showing Register’s exclusive amateur and home-produced summer show (15-16 July) at Stoneleigh Park. “There is only one HOYS, and we know the dedication and work that goes into getting there for so many people. It is our aim that with these new initiatives we can provide greater scope for more people to fulfil their lifetime ambition and compete at Horse of the Year Show,” said HOYS event director Jane Warmington.

3. Hoof abscesses

As equestrians across the country struggle on through another wet winter, a number of owners might find themselves dealing with a dreaded hoof abscess. It is thought that tiny cracks appear in the hoof wall and allow moisture, dirt and bacteria to enter. Infection sets in, followed by a build-up of pus that, within the restricting hoof cavity, soon becomes extremely painful. If you suspect your horse may be suffering from an infection in the hoof, a visit from your vet or farrier should be arranged as soon as possible as relieving the horse’s discomfort must be a priority.

