6 things you need to know about today’s Olympic eventing dressage: from Michael Jung and his golden quest to the Brits on pole





The Olympic eventing dressage phase of the competition in Tokyo is now complete. At the end of day two, here are six things you need to know about how today’s action unfolded…

Olympic eventing dressage news and results

Two-time Olympic champion Michael Jung took the lead for Germany at the Tokyo Olympics today (31 July). He posted a fabulous score of 21.1, riding Chipmunk FRH (pictured). Few would bet against him adding a third consecutive gold to his haul. But remember, the last dressage leader to hold onto their lead was back in Sydney, 21 years ago.

Oliver Townend, the long-time leader, is still in touch of the lead. He holds the silver-medal position on Ballaghmor Class, just 2.5 penalties behind Michael Jung. Tom McEwen rode today and boosted the team’s chances with Britain’s third sub-30 test. Tom is lying 12th with Laura Collett sixth.

The British team are still holding on to the gold spot as they head into cross-country, but Germany have moved up to second position. New Zealand are third and the hosts Japan in fourth.

Eight-time Olympian Andrew Hoy posted a sub-30 score with Vassily De Lassos. He was thrilled with what he believed was the “maximum he could have achieved”. This brilliant jumper now has it all to play for.

Horse & Hound’s horse of the day is the feisty mare Quefira De L’Ormeau, who is competing at her second Olympics at the age of 17. Today was not her day in the dressage phase, but her longevity is remarkable.

Our rider of the day is the Thailand’s Korntawat Samran, also known as “Nut”, who produced a great score for his country.

Roll on the cross-country phase…

