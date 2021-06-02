Olympic eventing teams: who’s heading to Tokyo?





As the countdown to the equestrian competitions at the Tokyo Olympic Games continues, selection committees around the world are in the process of choosing their Olympic eventing teams.

Under the new Olympic eventing format, teams will be made up for three horses and rider combinations, plus one alternate who can be swapped in at various stages of the competition under certain circumstances.

So who’s made the grade and who’s missed out? We bring you all the latest selection news as it happens…

Olympic eventing teams: latest updates

United States

The United States of America is the first country to confirm its selections for Tokyo. The US has gone with:

Phillip Dutton and Z

Liz Halliday-Sharp and Deniro Z

Boyd Martin and Luke 140

The US travelling alternate will be:

Doug Payne and Vandiver

Great Britain

The British selectors have nominated nine pairs from which the three team members plus one alternate will be chosen.

These are:

They have also named three reserve nominated entries. The selected squad of four pairs who will travel to Tokyo, plus non-travelling reserves, will be announced on 28 June.

When is the eventing competition in Tokyo?

The eventing competition starts on 30 July with the first of three of dressage sessions running across two days, followed by the cross-country phase on 1 August and the final showjumping phases, plus team and individual medal ceremonies, on 2 August – view the full equestrian Olympic timetable.

More Olympic eventing teams’ details will be added to this page as they become available, so be sure to come back soon for the latest updates

