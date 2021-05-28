



The United States (US) has named its eventing team for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics, the first major nation to do so.

The team consists of:

Phillip Dutton and Z, owned by Thomas Tierney, Ann Jones, Caroline Moran, Simon Roosevelt and Suzanne Lacy

Liz Halliday-Sharp and Deniro Z, owned by Ocala Horse Properties

Boyd Martin and Luke 140, owned by The Luke 140 Syndicate. First direct reserve horse: Tsetserleg TSF, owned by Christine Turner, Thomas Turner and Tommie Turner. Second direct reserve horse: On Cue, owned by Christine Turner, Boyd Martin, Thomas Turner and Tommie Turner

The travelling reserve will be:

Doug Payne and Vandiver, owned by Debi Crowley, Doug Payne and Jessica Payne

Phillip is a six-time Olympian who won the individual bronze medal at the last Games in Rio and collected two team golds for Australia before he changed nationality. Boyd has been on the US team at the past two Olympics, while Liz and Doug make their Olympic debuts.

US eventing team for Tokyo Olympics: ‘A very focused group’

“I believe we have a competitive team to represent the US in Tokyo. All the horses have had a little break, and we will now be working to improve some details we identified at the Kentucky Three-Day Event CCI5* and Jersey Fresh CCI4*-L before we head to the team’s mandatory outing at Great Meadow in Virginia,” commented chef d’equipe Erik Duvander, who will head up the US effort in Tokyo alongside team leader Jenni Autry.

“Following that outing, we travel to our pre-export quarantine in Aachen, Germany. This is a great facility and will function as our final training camp where we will be working with dressage judges and have Peter Wylde working with us on the showjumping. This is a very focused group of athletes who are committed to delivering a top performance in Tokyo.”

The US has also named the following non-travelling reserves, in order:

First reserve: Tamie Smith and Mai Baum, owned by Alexandra Ahearn, Ellen Ahearn and Eric Markell

Second reserve: Will Faudreeand Mama’s Magic Way, owned by Jennifer Mosing

Third reserve: Will Coleman and Off The Record, owned by the Off The Record Syndicate

Fourth reserve: Sydney Elliott and QC Diamantaire, owned by Carol Stephens

Fifth reserve: Buck Davidson and Carlevo, owned by Katherine O’Brien

Sixth reserve: Lauren Nicholson and Vermiculus, owned by Jacqueline Mars

