Liz Halliday’s horses temporarily move to other top riders as she focuses on her recovery





Olympic event rider Liz Halliday is making “steady progress” in her recovery from a cross-country fall and her horses will temporarily move other riders as she continues her rehabilitation.

Liz sustained a head injury in a fall during the USEA American Eventing Championships at Kentucky on 29 August.

The latest update from Liz’s family and friends (16 October) said that they are “heartened to share” that the US rider is continuing to make steady progress a the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago.

“The dedication of her amazing team of therapists, doctors, nurses, and staff is nothing short of extraordinary, and we are deeply grateful for the care and expertise they are providing,” said the update.

“Each day brings meaningful victories, and Liz is pushing forward with impressive strength and resilience.

“To ensure that her remarkable horses stay at their peak performance until Liz is ready to take the reins again, we are completing arrangements for placing her string with other top riders.

“The first group of horses safely arrived at Boyd Martin’s farm this week and have settled in beautifully. Liz’s amazing team have been incredibly resilient during this time of transition and are keeping things running flawlessly at the farms.”

The update added that Liz is continuing to prioritise rest and therapy.

“We kindly ask for your continued respect for her privacy as she focuses on her healing journey,” it said.

“Liz and her family and friends appreciate every single one of you, and while there is still a long road ahead, we know that with your support — and her tenacious spirit — she will continue to make strides toward a full recovery.

“Thank you for being with us on this journey. Together, we’re helping Liz get stronger every day. #KeepFightingLiz”

