‘Surrounded with light and love’: injured Olympic eventer takes major step in recovery





Olympic eventer Liz Halliday has been taken off her ventilator and is breathing unaided, so she can “get the deep rest she needs to heal”.

The US rider’s friends and family have been keeping Liz’s supporters updated on her recovery, from the head injury she sustained in a fall during the USEA American Eventing Championships at Kentucky on 29 August.

“Today has been a VERY good day for Liz,” yesterday’s (3 September) update read.

“She is officially off the ventilator and breathing on her own! Being off the ventilator means she is much more comfortable and now able to get the deep rest she needs to heal and progress in her recovery.”

The update said Liz had also had a “very special’ visitor; Erin Suidikas, an emergency room nurse who was fence-judging at the time of Liz’s fall.

“Erin immediately called ahead to the emergency room to alert the hospital staff to prepare an operating room,” it said. “Her swift action allowed Liz to get into surgery quickly after being transported to the hospital.

“Thank you to Erin and ALL of the incredible doctors, nurses and hospital staff who have been so attentive to ensuring Liz receives the best possible care. You are all our heroes!”

The previous day’s update had again thanked all those who had sent messages of support, which Liz’s family and friends have found “incredibly uplifting”.

The update said they had not been able to reply to all the messages they have been sent, but they have been reading them all to Liz.

“Whether you have known her since her days in Pony Club or met her once at an event, or never met her at all but cheered her on all the way to Paris, please know that we are continuing to read and play every message,” the update said.

“She is continuing to hold the reins tight. Thank you to our amazing eventing family for surrounding our girl with light and love. Keep the messages, prayers and positivity coming.”

