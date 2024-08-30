Olympic event rider ‘stable’ in hospital after surgery for head injury sustained in fall





US Olympian Liz Halliday has undergone surgery after sustaining a head injury in a cross-country fall during the USEA American Eventing Championships at Kentucky yesterday (29 August).

Liz was riding the nine-year-old gelding Shanroe Cooley in the advanced final when she fell at fence 21b – the Adequan Shallows water complex.

A statement from US Eventing said that Liz was taken to the University of Kentucky medical centre, where “they are providing care and treatment”.

“Shanroe Cooley, owned by The Ocala Horse Properties LLC, was assessed by the veterinary team on-site and was uninjured in the fall,” said the statement, adding that the USEA and organisers are sending Liz their best wishes.

A later update from Liz’s family and friends, posted to her social media, said that Liz has sustained a head injury and has undergone surgery to relieve the pressure from the swelling on her brain.

“Her team of doctors felt the surgery went exceptionally well. Liz is in stable condition and currently resting comfortably,” said the update.

“We appreciate all the love and support from everyone reaching out and checking in at this time, and we know it also means the world to Liz.

“Thank you to the onsite team and everyone who jumped into action to help at the event, along with Liz’s remarkable team for ensuring the horses are well taken care of while Liz is recovering.

“Thank you also to the doctors and nurses at the hospital for providing the best possible care.

“We will do our best to provide updates as we have them. Please keep sending positive thoughts and prayers.”

Liz, who has previously spent many years based in the UK, is a leading international event rider and was the highest-placed US competitor at the Paris Olympics last month aboard Cooley Nutcracker.

