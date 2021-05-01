



Find out what's happening when in the dressage, eventing and showjumping competitions that form the equestrian section of the Tokyo Olympic Games

Get ahead of the game and plan your viewing of the Tokyo action with our guide to what’s happening, including the medal ceremonies, as we break down the Olympic Games equestrian schedule featuring both Tokyo and UK times.

All the equestrian competitions at the Tokyo Olympic Games are being held at the Equestrian Park in Tokyo, with the exception of the cross-country phase of the eventing competition, which is taking place at Sea Forest Cross-Country Course.

Olympic dressage competitions and medal ceremonies

Saturday 24 July 5pm – 10:15pm local time – 9am – 2.15pm UK time – dressage grand prix team and individual competition: day one

Sunday 25 July 5pm – 10:15pm local time – 9am – 2.15pm UK time – dressage grand prix team and individual competition: day two

Tuesday 27 July 5pm – 10:40pm local time – 9am – 2.40pm UK time – dressage team grand prix special and team medal ceremony

Wednesday 28 July 5.30pm – 9:25pm local time – 9.30am – 1.25pm UK time – dressage individual grand prix freestyle and individual medal ceremony

Olympic eventing competitions and medal ceremonies

Friday 30 July 8:30am – 11am local time – 1.30am – 4am UK time – eventing dressage team and individual competition: day one – session one

Friday 30 July 5:30pm – 8:10pm local time – 9.30am – 12.10pm UK time – eventing dressage team and individual competition: day one – session two

Saturday 31 July 8:30am – 11am local time – 00.30am – 3am UK time – BST eventing dressage team and individual competition: day two – session three

Sunday 1 August 7:45am – 11:10am local time – 11.45pm – 3.10am UK time – BST eventing cross-country team and individual

Monday 2 August 5pm – 10:25pm local time – 9am – 2.25pm UK time – eventing jumping team final and individual qualifier; eventing jumping individual final; team medal ceremony, individual medal ceremony

Olympic showjumping competitions and medal ceremonies

New Olympic showjumping format explained

Tuesday 3 August 7pm – 10:45pm local time – 11am – 2.45pm UK time – showjumping individual qualifier

Wednesday 4 August 7pm – 9.40pm local time – 11am – 1.40pm UK time – showjumping individual final and medal ceremony

Friday 6 August 7pm – 10.05pm local time – 11am – 2.05pm UK time – showjumping team qualifier

Saturday 7 August 7pm – 9.30pm local time – 11am – 1.30pm UK time – showjumping team final and medal ceremony

