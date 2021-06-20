German Olympic eventing team named: the defending champion and a mare who’s made an impression this year





The German Olympic eventing team for the Tokyo Olympics was named this evening after a final trial at Luhmühlen Horse Trials.

The team consists of:

Sandra Auffarth with Viamant Du Matz (reserve horse: Let’s Dance 73)

Michael Jung with FischerChipmunk FRH (reserve horse: FischerWild Wave)

Julia Krajewski with Amande De B’Neville

Andreas Dibowski is the alternate rider, with FRH Corrida.

Christoph Wahler is the second reserve, with Carjatan S, and Anna Siemer (FRH Butts Avondale) is the third reserve.

The three riders who have been named for the team were the top three in the CCI4*-S Meẞmer Trophy at Luhmühlen Horse Trials this week, with Michael second (and fifth in the CCI5* on FischerWild Wave), Sandra second and Julia fifth. Andreas finished seventh and Anna 12th, while Christoph was second in the CCI5*.

Michael, who will defend his individual title in Tokyo after golds at London and Rio, said: “I am overjoyed, FischerChipmunk jumped so well today. When you compete here, of course you want stay clear. Nevertheless, it’s important to relax so that the horse can stay relaxed, too. The title means a lot to me.”

Michael added the extra time due to the Olympic postponement may have worked in his favour as he and Chipmunk only became a partnership in 2019. The horse was previously ridden by Michael’s team-mate Julia.

“For my horse and me, it was probably even a bit lucky that the Olympics were postponed,” he said. “It gave us an extra year to grow together as a team.”

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

Young British rider claims Luhmühlen five-star: ‘This is the best day ever’ *H&H Plus* Find out how winner Mollie Summerland prepared for her least favourite phase of the competition The Olympic eventing format — all your questions about penalties and substitutions answered Bookmark this page — we have laboured at the coalface of the rulebook so we can explain the substitution rules If you want to keep up with the latest from the equestrian world without leaving home, grab a H&H subscription

It was a particularly emotional moment for Julia, who was almost certain of an Olympic place with Samourai Du Thot until she had to retire him earlier this year when he lost an eye. “Mandy” was very much an outside chance for the team until the pair won the CCI4*-L at Saumur. They dropped from second after cross-country to fifth with a rail down today.

“For the first 10 minutes after the jumping I was still a little upset about our mistake, especially because my horse jumped so well and it was an unnecessary rail,” she said. “But then during the prize giving I realised what Mandy and I have achieved together. That’s when it really hit me.”

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find out more about getting the magazine delivered to your door every week.