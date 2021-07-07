Rider to miss Olympic debut as horse ruled out by injury





A change has been made to the US Olympic eventing team after a horse was found to have suffered an injury prior to heading in to quarantine.

US Equestrian (USEF) announced today (7 July) that Liz Halliday-Sharp and Deniro Z will not take part in the Games. Liz had been due to make her Olympic debut in Tokyo.

“Following pre-travel horse evaluations, veterinary concerns prompted additional diagnostic testing of Deniro Z prior to the team’s departure to Europe for pre-export quarantine,” said a USEF spokesman.

“Following a thorough review of the testing results, it was determined it is in the best interest of the horse to be withdrawn from the team after confirming he has sustained an injury.”

The spokesman added the 13-year-old gelding, owned by Ocala Horse Properties, is expected to make a full recovery.

The withdrawal means travelling alternate rider Doug Payne has received his call-up to the team with 17-year-old gelding Vandiver, owned by Debi Crowley, Doug and Jessica Payne.

The other team riders remain:

Phillip Dutton and Z, owned by Thomas Tierney, Ann Jones, Caroline Moran, Simon Roosevelt and Suzanne Lacy

Boyd Martin and Luke 140, owned by The Luke 140 Syndicate. First direct reserve horse: Tsetserleg TSF, owned by Christine Turner, Thomas Turner and Tommie Turner.

The new travelling alternate for Tokyo will be:

Tamra Smith and Mai Baum, owned by Alexandra Ahearn, Ellen Ahearn, and Eric Markell

The reserve riders who will travel to pre-export quarantine in Aachen, Germany are:

Will Faudree and Mama’s Magic Way, owned by Jennifer Mosing and Sterling Silver Stables (first alternate)

Will Coleman and Off The Record, owned by the Off The Record Syndicate (second alternate)

