H&H’s Tokyo rider of the day: Korntawat Samran – ‘My horse is really cute and he just wants to do the job for me’





The 2021 Tokyo Olympics marks the first ever Games that Thailand has fielded an eventing team, and earlier today (31 July), the anchor member, Korntawat Samran, or “Nut” as he is known to his friends, put in a sterling effort in the Olympic eventing dressage to sit in 27th place, and best of his team, after the first phase.

“I’m so happy and my horse was happy,” Nut said after his test with Bonero K, which earned a mark of 32.5 from the judges. “My horse was quite impressed by the atmosphere, but I worked him a bit around the arena and then his focus was back on me until the final halt – it’s really exciting.”

Nut said that he hoped to score around the 70% (30 penalty) mark in the first phase.

“Our score wasn’t that far off what I wanted, so I think I’m quite happy with that for our first time at the Olympics – I think it’s like the good test that we needed.”

Find out more about Korntawat Samran

Nut commented about the Thai team getting to these Games and what has gone on behind the scenes in order to make it to Tokyo.

“We did a lot of work to get here and thank you to all of our supporters, our federation, the owner – it’s very important to us to have them and them also to help us. We have worked together to achieve this goal and finally we are here – we will try to do the best for Thailand.”

Nut has been based in France since 2014 and trains with top French rider Maxime Livio.

“Maxime is a very good rider and he has the good technique for us to learn from riding at home and in competition,” explained Nut. “He really understands us and we know each other by heart – he’s very talented in riding and teaching.”

Twenty-three-year-old Nut’s Olympic ride, Bonero K, who is 15 and was produced by Britain’s Roo Fox, is owned by Nara Ketusingha and Vithai Laithomya.

‘Bonero is Dutch-bred and very good in the dressage,” explained Nut. “He wasn’t sure about us to start with, but as soon as he realised we loved him, he trusted us. He is really cute and he just wants to do the job for me.”

