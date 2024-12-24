‘We knew it was the right time’: an emotional farewell as ‘incredible’ stallion retires





The great showjumping stallion VDL Cartello has been retired from the sport at the age of 17.

Heathman Farm’s super grey son of Cartani x Lord’s final appearance in the ring came in the Rolex grand prix of Geneva on Sunday (15 December) and regular rider Darragh Kenny described it as “an emotional weekend”.

Paying tribute to the stallion who took him to two Olympic Games and whose most recent five-star victory came in the Monterrey grand prix last month, Darragh told H&H VDL Cartello has been a truly “brilliant horse”.

“He’s been brilliant for me for such a long time,” said Darragh. “But we knew it was the right time.

“I wanted him to retire very healthy and feeling very good so I’m just happy he could retire in such a good way. He’s also a breeding stallion, so he’ll start his breeding season next year.”

VDL Cartello: so consistent during a glittering career

The impeccably bred VDL Cartello, a half-brother to the mighty stallion Cardento, began life at Stall Witt in Germany. Great Britain’s James Billington produced him through his early years, taking him up to CSI5* level, followed by Ireland’s Cormac Hanley and Lorcan Gallagher. US-based Darragh took the reins in 2021, competing at the Tokyo Olympics just a few months later where they qualified for the individual final.

Darragh and VDL Cartello jumped double clear in the Nations Cup Final of Barcelona as well as the Aga Khan Trophy in Dublin this year, and finished fourth in the Rolex grand prix of Geneva in 2021 alongside many other top-tier placings.

Darragh picked out VDL Cartello’s two Olympic appearances – he was selected as the alternate for Paris 2024 as well as the Tokyo Games – as well as their fourth-place finish in the Super Grand Prix of Prague and his five-star Monterrey grand prix victory last month as just some of his glittering career highlights.

“He was placed top six in around 12 five-star grands prix with me. He’s been amazing,” said Darragh, who has also credited Cartello’s “scope, attitude and rideability” as just some of his winning attributes. “He’s just an incredible horse.”

