The Horse & Hound Podcast: Daily Tokyo Special – episode five





Welcome to episode five of The Horse & Hound Podcast: Daily Tokyo Special, supported by Toggi, in which our Olympic reporters Pippa Roome and Polly Bryan review the first day of dressage action in the Olympic eventing competition, discuss who they are most looking forward to seeing tomorrow, and explain why their hotel’s bakery is turning out to be a highlight of their time in Tokyo

Episode five of The Horse & Hound Podcast: Daily Tokyo Special, supported by Toggi, is now live. We will be publishing a daily podcast for all H&H fans to listen to via our website or via your favourite podcast app after each day of equestrian action at the Olympics.

In episode five H&H’s Olympic reporters Pippa Roome and Polly Bryan review today’s action at the Tokyo Olympic Games, including how the first two British riders got on. Polly shares details of her favourite “Tales from Tokyo” stories of the day, and Pippa explains which riders really impressed and who fell short of expectations. They also look ahead to tomorrow’s sport and share some insight into where they are – and aren’t allowed to go – during their first 14 days in Tokyo. We hope you will enjoy it.

