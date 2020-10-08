The Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 19 – Alex Hua Tian | Vet advice: blackthorns | News round-up

In our 19th weekly episode of the first series of The Horse & Hound Podcast, we kick off with an exclusive interview featuring successful Chinese Olympic event rider Alex Hua Tian. Our magazine editor and podcast host Pippa Roome chats to Alex about how he got started in eventing, his surreal experience as the youngest event rider to contest an Olympics in Beijing, narrowly missing out on London 2012 before finishing 8th at the Rio Olympics, and looking ahead to Tokyo 2021 with Team China. Moving on to the week’s top news stories, our news editor Eleanor Jones, senior news writer Lucy Elder and news writer Becky Murray join Pippa to discuss a recent high profile case of suspected horse feed contamination, why employers' liability insurance is essential and how new clean air plans could hit horsebox owners. We also welcome to the podcast for the first time vet Helen van Tuyll, who explains why blackthorn is such a worry for those who hunt.

“Looking back on it now I think I’ve got more out of falling off at the Olympics than I would have done if I’d finished 50th or whatever. I very much felt after that I still had something to prove” – Alex Hua Tian

“The common call I get is ‘he finished the day sound, I took him home, then I couldn’t get him off the lorry – that’s how lame he is’” – Helen van Tuyll MRCVS

H&H Plus podcast: episode 19

