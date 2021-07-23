Tokyo Olympics dressage trot-up in pictures: gleaming horses, lederhosen and man buns





The Tokyo Olympics dressage trot-up (23 July) was full of drama, with one horse withdrawn and another asked to represent tomorrow. But in between those tense moments waiting for a horse to be announced as “accepted” or not comes the excitement of seeing so many beautifully turn out horses, as well as each nation’s choice of uniform. We have picked out a few highlights from the Tokyo Olympics dressage trot-up pictures…

Possibly the most eye-catching and popular outfits were those sported by the female Belgian riders – Larissa Pauluis (Flambeau) opted for a full-length red jumpsuit emblazoned with the words “Tokyo” and “Belgium”.

Tokyo Olympics dressage trot-up: in pictures

Austria’s Florian Bacher kicked things off for Austria wearing lederhosen to run up Fidertraum. He was left red-faced to match his mask, though, having been asked to trot twice after turning the wrong way at the end of the track.

World number one Isabell Werth looked as though she meant business as she brought forward her reigning world and European champion, the 17-year-old Belissimo M mare Bella Rose 2.

Charlotte Dujardin was the first of the British contingent to present at the Tokyo Olympics dressage trot-up, and she and Gio both looked focused and energetic, kitted out in Team GB’s sporty ensemble, and a matching helmet.

Denmark’s all-female squad looked stylish in matching red dresses, paired with trainers so bright white they left us squinting. Here’s Cathrine Dufour presenting the 11-year-old Bordeaux gelding Bohemian.

He may be Team GB’s oldest athlete at the Games, but Carl Hester was full of beans as he ran up his Olympic ride, the Jazz son En Vogue, who seemed as relaxed as his rider at his first championship trot-up.

Edward Gal from the Netherlands brought forward the exciting young Totilas son Total US, sporting a swish pinstripe suit and a man bun, fastened with a neon orange band, of course.

There can be no doubt which nation four-time Olympian Steffen Peters is representing, with the 13-year-old Spielberg son Suppenkasper.

There was a worrying moment for British fans when Lottie Fry’s ride Everdale was not brought forward in his listed slot. However, the spicy breeding stallion was instead trotted up at the end of the order by owner Gertjan Van Olst, with Lottie looking on.

The Russian athletes, competing here under a neutral flag, were all clad in matching silk blouses and neckerchiefs, as worn by Aleksandra Maksakova, pictured trotting up with Bojengels.

Ireland’s sole dressage representative is Heike Holstein with her lovely home-bred Samarant mare Sambuca; this is Heike’s fourth Olympic Games.

The Canadian quartet also sported fun national outfits, with a denim shirt emblazoned with the maple leaf symbol and Canadian flag, as exhibited by alternate combination Morieira Laliberte and Statesman.

One of the favourites for gold, Germany’s Jessica von Bredow-Werndl presented her lovely mare, the 14-year-old Easy Game x Handryk daughter TSF Dalera, in relaxed fashion.

Britain’s travelling alternate combination, Gareth Hughes and Sintano Van Hof Olympia, looked relaxed and happy at what is a first Olympics for both of them, and they made sure to take it all in.

The host team, Japan, were all impeccably turned out in suits and ties, demonstrated by Kazuki Sado and the equally well presented London Swing stallion Ludwig Der Sonnenkoenig 2.

Swedish alternates Antonia Ramel and Brother De Jeu will now start in the grand prix tomorrow, following the withdrawal of Patrik Kittel and Well Done De La Roche CMF, the day before the trot-up.

Dutch team horse Dream Boy, who is partnered by Hans Peter Minderhoud, was on his toes during the horse inspection, and displayed a few airs above ground following his trot-up.

