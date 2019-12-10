Russia banned from major sporting events after doping scandal: FEI responds *H&H Plus*

Russian riders will not be allowed to compete under their nation’s flag at Tokyo 2020 as a result of a ban from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).
Russia has been banned for four years from competing in Olympics, Paralympics, Youth Olympics, World Championships and “any other event organised by a major event organisation”.
* What do you think of the decision? Do you think it's fair that athletes who haven't had any positive tests are being affected by this ruling? Let us know at hhletters@ti-media.com and your thoughts could be published in a future issue of Horse & Hound magazine *
