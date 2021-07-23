Tokyo Olympics dressage trot-up: one horse withdrawn, one held and a heart-stopping moment for British fans





All four British horses are safely through the Tokyo Olympics dressage trot-up, which took place this morning (23 July) at the Equestrian Park.

There was tension among the British supporters when Lottie Fry’s ride, the 12-year-old Lord Leatherdale stallion Everdale, was not presented in his allocated spot with the other British horses. Instead, he came forward at the end of the order due to concerns about his unpredictable behaviour. While certainly spicy, he was presented by owner Gertjan Van Olst without incident.

Charlotte Dujardin’s Gio, Carl Hester’s En Vogue and alternate Gareth Hughes’ Sintano Van Hof Olympia were all accepted without incident, all appearing relaxed and on good form.

Of the 70 horses presented at the Tokyo Olympics dressage trot-up, two were sent to the holding box. Remarkably, the two are ridden by husband and wife Isabelle and and Carlos Pinto and both were alternate horses for different countries. The French alternate and ride of Isabelle, Hot Chocolat VD Kwaplas, a 14-year-old son of Sir Donnerhall, was sent to the holding box, and later withdrawn. The Portuguese alternate, and ride of Carlos, the grey Lusitano gelding Sultao Menezes, was asked to represent tomorrow (24 July), prior to the grand prix.

The USA alternate, Nick Wagman’s Don John, did not present and therefore cannot continue in the competition.

Several teams sported eye-catching outfits. While the likes of Britain, Australia and Sweden donned a sporty look, other squads opted for more unique outfits. The Belgian riders in particular caught the eye in snazzy patterned jumpsuits, while the Danish and Russian riders were also among the most stylish.

