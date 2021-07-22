Don’t miss a moment of the Tokyo Games with Horse & Hound’s new digital service





Horse & Hound will be THE place to follow this year’s Olympic Games, with our award-winning journalists reporting every noteworthy step in the competition and breaking the news as it happens right here on horseandhound.co.uk.

With two reporters – Pippa Roome and Polly Bryan – and photographer Peter Nixon on the ground in Tokyo, plus a team of journalists working tirelessly behind the scenes back at home, Horse & Hound will be bringing you more stories than ever before to ensure you are totally in the know with all that is happening in Japan.

At the same time, we are launching our new Horse & Hound Digital subscription, at a special offer launch price.

From Thursday 22 July, users of the Horse & Hound website will be able to read up to five articles from our breaking news, exclusive columns, extensive reports or vet library service for free. Horse & Hound Digital subscribers, or those who subscribe to both our magazine and website, will be given unlimited access to all the stories on our website, from Laura Tomlinson’s thoughts on the judging in Tokyo, to why Gio was picked as Charlotte Dujardin’s Olympic ride rather than Mount St John Freestyle, and much, much more.

If you do not already subscribe, you can make the most of our launch offer, with options starting from £1/week, or a month’s trial for just £1. Sign up now and you won’t miss a moment of our Olympic coverage, from reports after every significant round, pictures of and views on the courses, and incredible back stories on riders from all over the world. Find out when and how to watch your favourite combinations, the ones to watch who aren’t currently on your radar, and learn what it is like for the horses and athletes in Tokyo right now.

Horse & Hound Editor-in-Chief Sarah Jenkins says: “We are hugely grateful to our magazine subscribers and our digital subscribers, and those who subscribe to both services, whose support allows us to provide this depth of coverage of equestrian sport, and helps us continue writing news that keeps the industry informed and, wherever possible, supports our equestrian community.

“I’m excited that our Olympic coverage will be even bigger and better than ever this year and hope more readers enjoy that and join our existing subscribers in supporting the creation of our journalists’ work. And I hope everyone enjoys these Olympic Games, which are taking place against the odds, and though fraught with challenges, bring an opportunity to lift spirits in difficult times in the way sport has in the past, too.”

Digital subscribers also get early access to our popular Horse & Hound Podcast. This week’s episode (22 July) is an Olympic preview special and the following episodes will include analysis of the sport from our experts in Tokyo, plus interviews with Olympic riders.

Magazine subscribers will have seen today’s issue, including the complete form guide analysing the chances of every combination in Tokyo in all three disciplines. Over the next three weeks, our magazine reports will contain the best photos, analysis and insight from our team in Tokyo and experts such as Blyth Tait, Gareth Hughes, Mark Phillips, Richard Davison and Bettina Hoy.

Whatever these Games will bring, we’re looking forward to having you along for the ride.