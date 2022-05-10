Ben Maher leads Royal Windsor line-up, plus Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin head to Hickstead and other events to catch this week





With Ben Maher among the top names heading to Royal Windsor Horse Show, and Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin in action at Hickstead, this weekend is set to be a busy one for Britain’s best. Check out what’s on and how you can follow…

1. Royal Windsor Horse Show

Dates: 12 – 15 May

More info: rwhs.co.uk

How to watch: You can watch the events in the main arena (Castle Arena) at clipmyhorse.tv. In addition to the live stream, you are also able to watch highlights of the Rolex Grand Prix on SKY Sports and Horse & Country.

Get the H&H lowdown: H&H will be providing extensive online coverage of the action as it unfolds. Bookmark horseandhound.co.uk so you don’t miss a second of the show. A full magazine report covering the showing and showjumping classes will be available in the 19 May issue. Follow us on social media for all the breaking stories from the show.

Why we’re excited: an annual favourite for riders and spectators with a true feast of top tier five-star showjumping on home soil. We welcome a stellar field of riders to Royal Windsor Horse Show, including the Olympic champion Ben Maher, the recent World Cup victor Martin Fuchs and Swedish sensations Peder Fredricson and Henrik von Eckermann, as well as some of Great Britain’s best-loved heroes including John Whitaker, Harry Charles and Scott Brash.

Over in the showing arenas, the north and the south meet for four days of action at the season’s first major show. Producers and amateurs alike will use the fixture to showcase new stars of the show ring, and return with their most seasoned animals to be crowned the best of the very best. A highlight will be the hunter classes and overall hunter championship held in the Castle Arena on Friday.

2. I.C.E Horseboxes All England Dressage Festival Premier League, Hickstead

Dates: 12-15 May

More info: hickstead.co.uk

How to watch: hickstead.tv

Get the H&H lowdown: expect a full report in the 19 May issue.

Why we’re excited about it: Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin are among the big names set to be in action at Hickstead. Carl will ride En Vogue at grand prix, as part of his campaign for the dressage World Championships this summer, and will be joined at the level by the likes of Gareth Hughes and last year’s grand prix winner Anna Ross. Meanwhile Charlotte will showcase some of her upcoming rides at small tour.

3. Chatsworth Horse Trials, Derbyshire

Dates: 13-15 May

More info: British Eventing schedule

How to watch: the event will be shown on Horse & Country

Get the H&H lowdown: full report in the magazine dated 19 May

Why we’re excited about it: the traditional post-Badminton big fixture, where riders can continue the roll or make amends after problems at the five-star. The flagship CCI4*-S has over 100 entries, including four rides for Bubby Upton, Ros Canter on Izilot DHI and Pencos Crown Jewel and Yasmin Ingham on Rehy DJ.

4. Nottinghamshire County

Date: 14 May

More info: nottinghamshirecountyshow.com

Get the H&H lowdown: Full magazine report in the 26 May issue of H&H

Why we’re excited: A packed schedule of classes spread across eight rings. The highlight of the day will be the Horse of the Year Show in-hand supreme qualifier, but there are also a host of Royal International Horse Show qualifiers. Championed mini ponies will compete for the coveted mini supreme title at the end of the day.

