Book your 2022 Maryland 5 Star tickets now





Mars Maryland 5 Star tickets are available to buy for this event, which takes place at Fair Hill in the USA (13–16 October 2022). The cheapest way to buy all types of tickets is in advance online. Tickets on the gate will be subject to availability.

Maryland is one of only two five-star events held in the US each year. It is the newest addition to the world’s elite eventing competitions, having run for the first time in October 2021. The inaugural event was won by the home side’s Boyd Martin, riding the British-bred mare On Cue. This year’s event will also welcome a strong US entry alongside some international rivals.

General admission

Single day general admission tickets are available for each day of competition and can be purchased in advance or at the on-site box office during the event. General admission tickets include the following for the given day(s) of purchase:

Admittance into the event venue, including access to the infield and cross-country course.

Access to general admission bleacher seating in the North Aintree grandstand (upper portion), subject to availability.

Unlimited access to tradestands, on-site fan activations and a wide variety of food and drink outlets.

Access to viewing around the warm-up and practice arenas.

Access to viewing of the young event horse competition (Thursday and Friday only).

A reduced group rate on single day general admission tickets is available when six or more tickets are purchased together in a single transaction. Group pricing is available for purchase in advance only.

Pricing is as follows (prices in brackets display on the day purchase price):

Thursday: $15 ($20)

Friday: $15 ($20)

Saturday: $35 ($40)

Sunday: $20 ($25)

General admission-box tickets: new for 2022

A limited number of single day general admission-box tickets are available for each day of the event and include the same benefits of standard general admission tickets, but with the added benefit of guaranteed seating. General admission-box tickets are not ‘reserved’, but seating is capped at the capacity of the North Aintree grandstand box section to ensure availability. General admission-box tickets can be purchased in advance or at the on-site box office during the event, subject to availability.

A reduced group rate on General admission-box tickets is available when six or more tickets are purchased together in a single transaction. Group pricing is available for purchase in advance only.

Pricing is as follows (prices in brackets display on the day purchase price):

Thursday: $18 ($23)

Friday: $18 ($23)

Saturday: $40 ($45)

Sunday: $25 ($30)

Grandstand reserved seating tickets

Tier two west grandstand single day reserved seating tickets are available for each day of the event, and can be purchased in advance or at the on-site box office during the event, subject to availability. Reserved seating tickets include the following for the given day(s) of purchase:

Reserved, covered, padded folding chair seating in the tier two west grandstand.

Premium rail-side view in the main arena.

All the amenities as outlined for general admission including access to tradestands, fan activations, competition throughout the venue, and more.

This year, both the three-star and five-star cross-country course will be running through the main arena throughout the day on the Saturday.

Reserved seat tickets are inclusive of general admission for the given day of purchase.

Pricing is as follows (prices in brackets display on the day purchase price):

Thursday: $30 ($40)

Friday: $30 ($40)

Saturday: $50 ($60)

Sunday: $65 ($75)

Hospitality

Three different hospitality packages are available for the 2022 event. All hospitality packages include general admission and a reserved seat at the event for the given days included in the package.

Prices range between $300 and $950, depending on the package you wish to purchase.

Tailgating tickets

A cross-country tailgating pass will allow you to watch all of the cross-country action by the side of the course. Tailgating passes are inclusive of the following:

Access for one vehicle to park in a reserved, designated tailgating space in one of the three cross-country fields.

All passes allow tailgaters to be parked in their reserved spot for the full duration of both the three-star and five-star cross-country competition.

Eight Saturday general admission tickets.

Unlimited access to the tradestands.

Access to food outlets.

Tailgating tickets cost $550 per spot.

Children

Children aged eight and under are admitted to the venue free of charge when accompanied by an adult. If wishing to enter the grandstands of the main arena, children require the purchase of a reserved seat ticket, club or hospitality pass. Children who are aged two and under do not require purchase, so long as they can sit on the lap of an adult with a valid ticket/pass.

Military and DOD employees

A discount for active duty military, retired military and DOD employees will be offered on single day general admission tickets. If purchasing a military discount ticket, you need to be prepared to show active military ID, military retiree ID or civilian identification badge at the venue entrance upon arrival.

More information about Maryland 5 Star tickets is available on the official website.