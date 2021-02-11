When shows finally start up again, you’re likely to be a little rusty. While we can’t ride your show for you, H&H are here to help you pack your own and your horse’s bags.
Assuming your horse or pony is already bathed, rugged and plaited if necessary, here is an essential checklist to go through the night before, so you’ve got all the gear — and hopefully some idea — when you go out showing again:
Travel essentials
Travel boots/bandages
Tail bandage
Clean headcollar and rope (pack a spare rope incase one snaps)
Travel rug or lycra bodysuit if your horse travels in one
Haynet for the journey
Things you need in your lorry/trailer
Horse water
Water buckets (for drinking and washing)
Spare hay
Muck skip and fork
Sponges and sweat scraper
Mounting steps
Human and equine first aid kit
*If your lorry hasn’t been used in a while make sure it still runs safely and passes any essential checks before you hit the road. Also ensure your MOT and tax is up to date and that you have up to date breakdown cover.
Grooming kit
Brushes (dandy, body, face)
Basket
Curry comb
Mane comb
Plaiting bands/needle and thread
Tail brush
Detangler
Make-up or gloss
Shine spray
Trimming clippers
Baby oil
Baby wipes
Ear plugs
Quarter mark spray and tools
Polos
Fly spray
Hoof pick
Hoof oil and brush
Leg whitener if needed
Hole punch
Scissors
Towel or cloth
Washing equipment
Tack and horse kit
Show saddle
Show bridle
Bits
Numnah
Girth
Working in tack if different to show tack
Martingale and breastplates if needed
Lunge line
Spare set of stirrup leathers and reins
Working in boots or working hunter boots
Tack cleaning kit
Cooler rug
Waterproof sheet
Fly sheet
Bandages and wraps
Rider clothes
Riding hat
Jodhpurs and breeches
Shirt
Tie and pin
Hairnet (if applicable)
Boots
Spurs (if necessary)
Jacket
Gloves
Body protector (for working hunter pony classes)
Schooling whip
Show cane or whip
Number
Evening performance gear (if necessary)
Overcoat or waterproof
Paper work
Horse passport
Lorry/trailer breakdown insurance documents
Entry confirmation (and horsebox pass)
Society membership cards
Copy of the schedule and timetable
Catalogue (if pre-sent)
Postcode/address of the event
Cash to buy cheesy chips/ice cream/favourite professional photographs from the day — some outlets only accept cash.
Back number
Miscellaneous
Towels
Dog poo bags and lead
Bottled water
Snacks
Suntan lotion
Clothes for post-class relaxing
Sturdy boots depending on how friendly the weather is
Champagne flutes (and something to put in them)
