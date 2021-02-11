When shows finally start up again, you’re likely to be a little rusty. While we can’t ride your show for you, H&H are here to help you pack your own and your horse’s bags.

Assuming your horse or pony is already bathed, rugged and plaited if necessary, here is an essential checklist to go through the night before, so you’ve got all the gear — and hopefully some idea — when you go out showing again:

Travel essentials

Travel boots/bandages

Tail bandage

Clean headcollar and rope (pack a spare rope incase one snaps)

Travel rug or lycra bodysuit if your horse travels in one

Haynet for the journey

Things you need in your lorry/trailer

Horse water

Water buckets (for drinking and washing)

Spare hay

Muck skip and fork

Sponges and sweat scraper

Mounting steps

Human and equine first aid kit

*If your lorry hasn’t been used in a while make sure it still runs safely and passes any essential checks before you hit the road. Also ensure your MOT and tax is up to date and that you have up to date breakdown cover.

Grooming kit

Brushes (dandy, body, face)

Basket

Curry comb

Mane comb

Plaiting bands/needle and thread

Tail brush

Detangler

Make-up or gloss

Shine spray

Trimming clippers

Baby oil

Baby wipes

Ear plugs

Quarter mark spray and tools

Polos

Fly spray

Hoof pick

Hoof oil and brush

Leg whitener if needed

Hole punch

Scissors

Towel or cloth

Washing equipment

Tack and horse kit

Show saddle

Show bridle

Bits

Numnah

Girth

Working in tack if different to show tack

Martingale and breastplates if needed

Lunge line

Spare set of stirrup leathers and reins

Working in boots or working hunter boots

Tack cleaning kit

Cooler rug

Waterproof sheet

Fly sheet

Bandages and wraps

Rider clothes

Riding hat

Jodhpurs and breeches

Shirt

Tie and pin

Hairnet (if applicable)

Boots

Spurs (if necessary)

Jacket

Gloves

Body protector (for working hunter pony classes)

Schooling whip

Show cane or whip

Number

Evening performance gear (if necessary)

Overcoat or waterproof

Paper work

Horse passport

Lorry/trailer breakdown insurance documents

Entry confirmation (and horsebox pass)

Society membership cards

Copy of the schedule and timetable

Catalogue (if pre-sent)

Postcode/address of the event

Cash to buy cheesy chips/ice cream/favourite professional photographs from the day — some outlets only accept cash.

Back number

Miscellaneous

Towels

Dog poo bags and lead

Bottled water

Snacks

Suntan lotion

Clothes for post-class relaxing

Sturdy boots depending on how friendly the weather is

Champagne flutes (and something to put in them)

