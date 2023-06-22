Some of the best Amazon Prime Day dog deals are likely to include some tech items, such as pet GPS trackers, pet cameras and hoovers for dog hair, or summer items, such as dog paddling pools and cooling mats. Whether you’ve got a chihuahua or a Great Dane, they require a lot of kit, and as this all adds up – so the Prime Day sale really comes in handy.

As deals are released, we will be regularly updating this page with the very best Amazon Prime Day dog deals that we can find so that you don’t have to spend valuable time trawling through them – we’ll do the hard work for you.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Amazon have confirmed that, this year, Amazon Prime Day will run on 11–12 July. Each year the date is slightly different, usually in mid July, but Amazon deviated away from this in 2020 and 2021 so it’s not possible to be certain of the date prior to being confirmed.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest sale event of the year. Think Black Friday deals, but for 48 hours only and exclusive to Amazon Prime customers. Join Amazon Prime to take full advantage of the event.

Prime Day originally started in 2015 as a celebration of Amazon’s 20th anniversary. It was created to encourage people to spend outside of the October–December holiday season and to “offer a volume of deals greater than Black Friday”. Since then, it has become one of the biggest sales in the global shopping calendar, with many other large retailers – particularly in the US – launching promotions of their own to take advantage of the huge online audience around Prime Day.

