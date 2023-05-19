6 running martingales that are handy to have in the tack room





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

The best running martingales for horses prevent your horse from raising his head beyond the point that the bit works correctly in his mouth. It works by stabilising the reins and applying downward pressure on the mouth via the bit and reins when the horse raises its head too high. Many riders like to use a martingale when jumping, especially on a young or strong horse. Running martingales are popular because they don’t influence your horse when he is going correctly, plus they can also double as a neck strap for sticky moments.

A running martingale is made up of two straps. The first attaches to the girth, passes through the front legs and then branches into two straps, each with a ring at the end of each through which the reins pass. The reins should have rein stops (usually rubber or leather) added to prevent the rings from getting snagged on the buckle or billet where the rein attaches to the bit. This split strap is held in place by a second strap that sits around your horse’s neck.

How to fit a running martingale

Place the neck strap around the bottom of your horse’s neck so that it is loose enough to place a hand’s width between the neck and the strap vertically above the mane. Pass the lower strap between the front legs and attach it to the girth.

Check this strap by lifting the split straps towards the wither on the same side – they should reach the wither, so adjust at the girth accordingly. You can also check by bringing the rings towards the horse’s jaw when it’s in a normal head carriage – the rings should be able to touch the jaw.

Best running martingales for horses

LeMieux Running Martingale

Colours: Black, brown/silver, brown/brass, Havana/silver or Havana/brass | Sizes: Pony, cob or full | RRP: £69.95 |

This running martingale has features that you didn’t know you needed and comes in a selection of leather and fitting colour combinations. Not only can it be adjusted at the girth, neck and rein, it feature rings that can clip on and off to the reins so that you don’t need to undo them. It is also padded at the wither.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Shires Avignon Running Martingale

Colours: Black, Havana or oak | Sizes: Pony, cob, full or extra-fall | RRP: £29.99 |

This martingale features distinctive but timeless stitching detail. It has a padded girth strap, and is not only adjustable at the neck and girth, but at the reins, too. It has stainless steel fittings.

In the UK? View now at viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk or gsequestrian.co.uk

Collegiate Syntovia+ Plain Flat Running Martingale

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: Pony, cob, full or warmblood | RRP: £26.99 |

This synthetic leather running martingale has stainless steel fittings.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, equus.co.uk or naylors.com

In the US? View now at amazon.com or statelinetack.com

Hy Equestrian Running Martingale

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: Pony, cob or full | RRP: £20.99 |

With stainless steel buckles and fittings, this martingale can be adjusted at the neck and girth.

In the UK? View now at viovet.co.uk or gsequestrian.co.uk

Shires Velociti Gara Running Martingale

Colours: Black or Havana | Sizes: Small pony, pony, cob, full or extra-fall | RRP: £18.50 |

This plain martingale matches the Velociti Gara bridles, but as it’s plain it will easily work with many others, too. It’s adjustable at the neck and at the girth, and has stainless steel fittings.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, gsequestrian.co.uk or naylors.com

Whitaker Lynton Running Martingale

Colours: Black or Havana | Sizes: Pony, cob or full | RRP: £30 |

This martingale has tonal stitching and stainless steel hardware. It’s adjustable at the neck and girth.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or gsequestrian.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

You might also like:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.