So Black Friday 2017 is finally here, although many retailers got their Black Fridays sales underway early so we’ve taking the hard work out of it for you by bringing together the best equestrian deals we’ve tracked down across the internet

Whether you own your own horse for pleasure, ride at your local riding school or compete at the highest level, you need a lot of kit, which often doesn’t come cheap so this is where Black Friday deals for equestrians are bound to come in handy.

Where can I find the best Black Friday equestrian deals?

Many online equestrian retailers are running special deals in the run up to Black Friday, throughout the weekend and on Cyber Monday (Monday 27 November). We will be updating this page with the very best deals we can find, so rather than searching the internet to find the best bargain, come to us as we will have done the hard work for you.

Black Friday equestrian deals

Alessandro Albanese has up to 50% off its elegant Italian competition wear with a modern twist in its Black Friday sale. This means the AA Letta self seat breeches are now just €84.97 (down from €169.95).



Save up to 50% on Alessandro Albanese clothing >>

Annabel Brocks is offering a beautiful Pelham Gilet in black with charcoal faux fur collar for just £95 (usually £145) on Black Friday. This British made gilet has a black faux suede outer and charcoal coloured faux fur collar.

Order your Annabel Brocks’ Pelham gilet for £95 >>

ArcEquine’s Black Friday offer is £100 off its microcurrent therapy units. And the company is donating 10% of profits from Black Friday sales of ArcEquine units to Hannah’s Wilberry Wonder Pony Charity. The unit normally retails for £449.99.

Buy ArcEquine unit for £349.99 >> (plus postage and packaging)

Aztec Diamond Equestrian is offering 15% off its entire range online for Black Friday. This means the popular Aztec Diamond base layers will be £34, reduced from £40. To claim your discount use BLACKFRIDAY17 at checkout.

Get 15% off Aztec Diamond Equestrian >>

Black Heart Equestrian is offering 20% off its entire range of women’s riding clothing on Black Friday.

Get 20% off Black Heart Equestrian >>

Cuckooland is offering 25% off a weathervane from Charlie Hunt Design featuring a hunting scene. The cottage size weathervane normally retails at £59.95. On Black Friday it is priced at just £44.95. There is also a larger “traditional” size available at a discount.

Order hunting weathervane on Black Friday >>

Derby House has a wide range of Black Friday deals with special offers now available on its own brand rugs, footwear and breeches. You can pick up a Derby House Elite heavy detach-a-neck turnout rug for £99.99 (down from £120) or a Derby House Pro lightweight combo stable rug for £29.99 (down from £43).

View all Derby House Black Friday deals >>

Equilibrium Products are offering its popular Therapy Massage Pad with a £75 discount on Black Friday. This lightweight, portable, battery-operated massage pad is designed to offer effective and easy to use massage therapy to promote relaxation and increase back flexibility.

Get Equilibrium Therapy Massage Pad for just £250 >> (RRP: £325)

Equisafety is joining in the Black Friday offers with a range of discounts on its hi-vis range, including the Mercury hi-vis waterproof reflective horse rug for just £29.99 – that’s half price.

View all Equisafety Black Friday deals >>

Equiport has a range of discounts running for Black Friday. They include the Equiport Crocodile Print Stud Girth, which is normally priced at £119 but is available for just £65.

View all Equiport Black Friday deals >>

Grub’s Boots is offering up to 50% off selected boots during its Black Friday sale, which is running from 24 to 26 November. That means you can pick up a pair of Iceline Boots for just £48 (RRP £94.95). Use the discount code BLACKFRIDAY17 at the checkout.

Get up to 50% off Grub’s Boots >>

HackUp is offering 30% extra free on Bespoke supplements for Black Friday, plus five extra product points worth £50, and free beanie hat. You can even delay delivery to keep your product as fresh as possible. Use coupon code BLACKNOV.

View the HackUp Black Friday deal >>

Harry Hall is offering discounts of up to 50% on selected lines. That means you can pick up the smart heavyweight Masta Regal Stable Rug for just £45 – that’s better than half price (RRP £91) – to keep your horse feeling toasty even when the temperature drops below zero.

View all Harry Hall’s Black Friday deals >>

Haygain was one of the first equestrian brands to go live with its Black Friday offer, which is 10% off everything (excluding the six-month payment option offered by the company). Simply select products from their website, add to the cart, and paste BlackFriday10% into the ‘discount code’ box at checkout to save.

Get 10% off all Haygain products >>

Hope Valley Saddlery’s latest Black Friday Week special offers include significant savings of up to 78% on Montar breeches and up to 66% off HV Polo gilets. The Montar Paillet Embriodery Ladies full seat breeches are just £21.95 (down from £99.95), while the stylish Allistat down-filled ladies gilet with detachable faux fur lining is just £57.99 (down from £129.95).

View all Hope Valley Saddlery Black Friday deals >>

Horse & Hound has a very special Black Friday HALF PRICE discount offer on subscriptions to the magazine. That means you can subscribe to Horse & Hound from just £18.75. That’s a huge 50% saving, so grab it now. A magazine subscription also makes a great gift, so why not treat a friend or family member at the same time?

Save 50% on Horse & Hound subscription >>

Houghton Country is another online equestrian specialist that has unveiled its special offers early with discounts of up to 50% spotted on their website (ARIAT Concord Smooth Chap from £44.99 saving £45). A wide range of clothing for horse and rider is discounted, including products from Lemieux, Joules, Horseware, Ariat, Toggi and more.

View all Houghton Country Black Friday deals >>

Award-winning photographer Leslie Bliss is offering a £225 saving on a gift voucher for an equine lifestyle photoshoot, including a top-quality 16” framed print. Would normally cost £475, but on Black Friday will cost just £250.

Order a photoshoot with Leslie Bliss for £250 >>

Liverpool International Horse Show is offering two-for-one on silver tickets for the afternoon performance on Sunday 31 December, plus 20% off hospitality boxes for all performances except the New Year’s Eve Performance on 31 December, in its Black Friday special offer.

Learn more about Liverpool International Horse Show >>

Martin Collins Enterprises is offering a never seen before discount on CLOPF fibre when ordered between 9am and 5pm on Friday, 24 November. CLOPF usually costs £450 per tonne, but on Black Friday it will be available for £399 per tonne.

Learn more about CLOPF from Martin Collins Enterprises >>

Mirrors For Training is offering discounts of up to 20% on its standard pricing with five arena mirrors installed for £3,500, three arena mirrors installed for £2,100 or two arena mirrors installed for £1,400. Use discount code BLKOUT to claim the discount.

View Mirrors For Training Black Friday deals >>

Naylors has a range of Black Friday offers running on its website. These include up to 50% off Ariat footwear, 20% off Joules and 15% off Mountain Horse, including long riding boots. A range of fresh offers will be unveiled on the website at 6am on Friday 24 November at the link below.

View all Naylors Black Friday offers >>

Newmarket racecourses are offering cut price tickets from just £12 to a range of meetings across both the July course and the Rowley Mile.

View all Newmarket racecourse Black Friday offers >>

Shoppers at Online for Equine aren’t missing out either. The retailer has a host of special offers available including Toggi Roanoke Boots in London Tan for £69.99 (RRP £155) and Toggi Quartz Boots for £79.99 (RRP £130).

View all Online for Equine Black Friday deals >>

Premier Equine is offering 35% off everything (excluding gift vouchers and the use of discount codes) in its Black Friday sale. This means you can buy the Titan 450g turnout rug with neck cover for £116.99 (RRP £179.99).

View all Premier Equine Black Friday deals >>

R&R Country has Just Togs Varallo Riding Boots for just £50 (RRP £110) in a special Black Friday deal.

Visit the R&R Country website >>

Snuggy Hoods is offering 30% discounts on its hoods and under rugs to mark Black Friday. The turnout weatherproof horse hood with zip is available for just £63 (RRP £84), while the spik & span weatherproof under rug is on sale for £74 (RRP £99).

View all Black Friday deals from Snuggy Hoods >>

Treehouse Sporting Colours has 20% off all Racesafe body protectors including the Provent 3.0, RS2010, Prorace and Jockey Vests. To claim your saving, use discount code BLACKFRIDAYH&H on the website.

View Treehouse Sporting Colours Black Friday deals >>

H&H blogger Jason Webb is offering half price annual membership to his Your Horsemanship online training resource (£97.50 plus a free joining pack worth £35: use discount code BLACK50), plus discounts on his monthly membership (reduced from £23 to £15: use discount code BLACK15).

Save on Your Horsemanship membership >>

Black Friday equestrian deals on Amazon

Amazon is one of the online kings of Black Friday, with fabulous discounts on offer. And while you may not immediately think of Amazon for equestrian kit and clothing, it has a surprisingly extensive range so this could be an opportunity to grab some real bargains, particularly on essentials like gloves, jackets, breeches and more. Amazon has kicked off its Black Friday deals for 2017 extra early this year with many deals already available, so do check it out.

Visit Amazon’s equestrian page >>

Visit Amazon’s sports and outdoors Black Friday deals page >>

Black Friday 2017 at your local tack shop

Of course the other option, that we would always support, is to shop local. A lot of local tack shops will be getting into the spirit of things with discounts of their own so why not pop by? While these Black Friday equestrian deals might not always be at the levels on offer by the big online retailers, it does give you the opportunity to support a local business and take advantage of the fitting service and expertise that you can’t get from retailers located on the other side of a computer screen.

What is Black Friday?

For consumers and retailers in the UK, Black Friday is a recent phenomenon, but it has been going strong the United States for decades.

Black Friday is the first Friday after Thanksgiving and is traditionally seen as the start of the Christmas shopping season, with high street retailers opening their doors at the crack of dawn and offering big discounts for shoppers who have set their alarm clocks.

The rise of internet shopping has allowed the Black Friday tradition to spread throughout the world, and it hasn’t passed the equestrian world by either. From your local tack shop to massive online retailers, there will be great discounts to be had.

When is Black Friday 2017?

This year Black Friday falls on Friday 24 November, but many of the top online retailers have kicked off their Black Friday 2017 deals more than a week early.