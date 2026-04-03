



The majority of privately owned horses in the UK are kept on various types of livery yards. What’s offered by individual livery yards can vary enormously – and I have been lucky enough to have first-hand experience of a few different types – so here’s a handy break down of what to expect at different types of livery.

Thinking about what type of livery arrangement will suit you best is something to carefully consider if you’re buying a horse, assessing the cost of keeping a horse or looking for a new livery yard.

What is livery?

A livery yard or stable is where horse owners pay a fee (typically weekly or monthly) to keep their horses. Horses kept on livery yards are usually privately owned.

A livery yard not the same as a riding school – although some riding schools may offer livery as another part of their business – and facilities and types of livery vary widely.

Types of livery

Below are the most common livery options you’ll find in the UK.

Grass livery

This means that you’re being offered grazing only – no stable, although there may be a field shelter. Grass livery options also vary from a field space (either individual or group turnout) with a storage area, to having facilities, such as an arena or the option to pay for ad hoc for regular livery services.

It’s possible that your field may not have a water supply, although this is more common when renting land for grazing rather than on a livery setup.

Pros

Generally the cheapest form of livery

You don’t need to pay for a stable you won’t use if your horse lives out

Cons

You don’t have a stable in case of emergencies, such as needing to box rest

Usually less facilities available, although not true for all cases

DIY livery

Many horse owners choose DIY livery, as it tends to be one of the most economical options if you have time to care for your horse yourself. Once again, what’s included can vary a lot.

Some yards take “do it yourself” literally, and will expect you to pay for and undertake any repairs, while others will take care of the yard while you do all the jobs associated with looking after your horse. This may also include sweeping up and tidying of communal areas alongside other liveries.

Pros

Economical option

You have control over your horse’s daily care

Cons

It’s a lot of work

There are usually rules to follow, such as turnout times

Assisted DIY livery

This is where you keep your horse on grass or DIY livery, but usually either have help at one end of the day or can add on optional services as you need them. For example, you might be on a DIY yard and pay for your horse to be turned out three times a week if you need to get to work early. This is a great option if you need a bit of help or flexibility, but still want to be heavily involved in your horse’s care.

Pros

Saves you time and fuel travelling to the yard

Very involved with your horse’s daily care

Usually more flexible than part livery

Cons

Not all yards offer the same amount of flexibility with services

Services are charged as extras

Part livery

This is a step up from assisted DIY and tends to include all the essential aspects of horse care, but typically with no extras such as grooming, tack cleaning or exercise. It may be on a five-day per week basis, with owners doing DIY on weekends, or a full seven-day per week basis. It might also lean more towards the description of assisted DIY above with services at one end of each day. Yards can interpret part livery and the care package included differently, so it is essential you check what the agreement is first.

Pros

Saves you time and fuel travelling to the yard

Regular help

Cons

Wide variation in what yards offer

Full livery

This option probably has the most room for variation, so if you’re planning on moving to a full livery yard, make sure you know what’s included. Some yards will clean your tack, ride your horse, polish his hooves and read him a soothing bedtime story, while others will muck out and put him on the horse walker twice a day. Costs vary from “great value” to “it would be cheaper to buy him his own apartment in St Tropez”.

Pros

Great if you can’t commit to being at the yard twice a day on regular days

You can focus on riding in the time that you have

Cons

Expensive option

You may have less control over your horse’s care

Competition livery

If you would like your horse to be kept fit and taken to competitions by a professional rider, this is the type of livery you’re looking for. Competition livery involves your horse being on full livery, with the rider doing some or all of the exercise with your horse.

Sales livery

This type of livery does what it says on the tin. Your horse is in full livery on a rider or dealer’s yard, with the idea being that they will take on the responsibility of selling your horse for you. It’s likely that you’ll pay a weekly fee for the duration of their stay, and the seller will also usually take a cut of the horse’s final selling price.

Working livery

Working livery is usually offered by riding schools, and means they can use your horse for lessons in return for a reduction in livery fees or possibly in return for them doing all the work. This can be a good option if you don’t get as much time to ride as you’d like, but does mean you might not have much control over who is riding your horse.

Retirement livery

This is usually a similar setup to grass livery in that your horse will live out 24/7, but within a herd of other retired horses. Usually there is someone who will perform daily checks, feed and water. Depending on the arrangement, this person may also take on the responsibility of organising farriery visits and other care.

For unlimited access to advice on how best to care for your horse, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also enjoy reading…