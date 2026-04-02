



The new Premier Jumping League (PJL) aims to “define a new era for showjumping” – featuring a $300m prize pot and “prioritising horse and rider wellbeing”.

The series, involving 16 teams competing at 14 venues across Europe, the US and the Middle East, launched this week, a year ahead of the first competition. The aim is to “empower riders to compete as full-time professional athletes while working towards a sustainable economic model for the sport”.

“Backed by McCourt Global and its executive chairman, Frank McCourt, the PJL is a groundbreaking global competition that elevates high-performance riders and horses to their rightful place on the world stage,” a PJL spokesperson said.

“Built on merit, integrity and excellence, the PJL brings together the world’s best athletes to compete for the biggest prize pot in the discipline’s history, helping to create a more resilient, long-term financial model for the sport.”

The PJL will select the riders for the teams from 250 of the top showjumpers in the world for the first season, which will run from March to October 2027.

“Designed to open the sport to new audiences whilst respecting its heritage, the PJL combines extraordinary athletic performance with premium entertainment, strengthened by the league’s partnership with Emmy award-winning production company Box to Box Films, and supported by a free-to-view broadcasting model,” the spokesperson said.

“Cutting-edge technology, radical transparency and innovative team formats enhance the drama, intensity and rivalry that defines elite sport – unlocking the full potential of jumping, demanded by today’s global sports and entertainment marketplace, without compromising its core values.

The Premier Jumping League is ‘professionalising jumping’

“With exceptional welfare standards, a pioneering development pathway, and financial sustainability at its core, the PJL is professionalising jumping.”

Mr McCourt said top riders have had to choose between “pursuing their talent and passion and building a sustainable career”.

“The PJL is changing that by creating a clear and viable path for athletes to earn a great living by competing at the highest level, without compromising the traditions and values that define jumping,” he said. “By aligning opportunity with performance and commitment, we are reshaping the future of the sport and empowering its most talented athletes to devote themselves fully to excellence.”

World number one rider Scott Brash said learning never stops with horses.

“One of my biggest goals is to help move the sport forward, creating a better environment for athletes, horses, everyone involved and those who follow along,” he said. “I believe the PJL gives us a meaningful platform to have these important conversations. Competing at the highest level comes with enormous costs, and for most riders, securing financial support while dedicating the necessary time to the sport is a constant balancing act.

“What makes the PJL so impactful is that it rewards riders in a way that allows us to truly prioritise both our own wellbeing and that of our horses – making full-time training and proper rest possible. That’s something genuinely groundbreaking.”

The series’ chief equestrian adviser, Lisa Lazarus, stressed that horse safety and welfare will be at the forefront.

“The PJL’s competition design, scheduling, travel approach and veterinary oversight will reflect uncompromising standards of care, rest and responsible decision-making every step of the way,” she said.

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