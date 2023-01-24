



Jaguar F-Pace P400e AWD Dynamic S Score 8/10 Fuel economy: 8/10

Towing capacity: 8/10

Performance: 8/10

Boot space: 9/10

Value: 6/10 Pros Potential for stunning fuel economy

Decent towing limit

Feels extremely stable when towing Cons One of the more expensive hybrid SUVs

Touchscreen needs a good prod

Some may find the ride a tad firm Manufacturer: Jaguar Price as reviewed: £60,985.00 for as new, January 2023

Jaguar F-Pace P400e AWD Dynamic S

The Jaguar F-Pace P400e is a classy, all-wheel drive SUV with plug-in hybrid power that gives the potential for high economy levels and good towing.

Seats: 5

Engine: 1997 petrol

Towing capacity: 2,000kg

Power: 398 bhp

Gearbox: 8-speed auto

0-60mph: 5secs

Top speed: 149mph

Economy: 176 miles (potentially)

CO2: 37g/km

Economy

Really good. Even while towing, Jaguar reckon you should manage around 56mpg. However, this is a plug-in hybrid, which means you can fully charge the battery in around 30 minutes and drive for up to 40 miles on electric power only. If your commute is around 25–30 miles per day, you won’t use any petrol if you drive carefully and don’t use all of the available power.

Towing ability

Good. A towing limit of 2,000kg will suit most horse owners. A typical horse box weighs around 860kg so you’ll be able to carry two average size (500kg) horses. You get all-wheel drive, which will cope with boggy and slippery / loose surfaces, and a reversing camera makes hitching a trailer really simple. Adaptive suspension means the car feels extremely stable when towing. Trailer Stability Assist comes as standard.

Performance

Good. A 0–60 time of five seconds is impressive for what is quite a heavy vehicle. When you add in the power of the 2.0 litre engine and the battery driven electric motor, it’s not surprising that it feels quick off the mark. You can adjust the handling characteristics to suit your driving style. Handling is safe, secure and predictable. Good to drive.

Day-to-day

Excellent. Build quality of Jaguars has improved markedly in recent years. There’s a seriously premium look and feel to the interior. It’s roomy and very comfortable. A heated windscreen clears frost in around 30 seconds. Heated front seats, DAB radio, sat nav and a powered tailgate all come as standard. The large touchscreen is clear but whereas some are very sensitive, this one needs a good prod to make anything happen.

Value for money

Only average when compared to some other PHEVs. The entry level diesel model is £12k less and will actually tow more (2,400kg), but you take a hit when it comes to economy, kit and refinement. The higher prices reflect that Jaguar now sees itself as a contender to enter the luxury market.

Verdict

Impressive car. Roomy, comfortable, and good to drive – fun, actually. Add in the fact that you can have some serious fuel economy Monday to Friday and then plenty of weekend towing capacity, means the Jaguar F-Pace in PHEV guise is an ideal all-round car for a family and for a horse enthusiast. It’s not cheap, but it’s a quality product. It looks smart, too.

Who tested this car?

Graham Courtney has road tested in excess of 2,000 cars in his career so far. He writes for a number of magazines and newspapers that require a motoring expert and coming from a farming community, he’s well placed to advise equestrians seeking a towing vehicle.

