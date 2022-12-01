



Torn between a 4x4 or a pick-up for towing your horse? Motoring expert Graham Courtney has been out testing the latest towing vehicles to help you narrow down your choice

Whether you’re thinking of buying new or second hand, most of us who want to know which are the best cars for towing a horse trailer also need that car for everyday use, be it on the farm or the school run. With the help of H&H’s motoring expert Graham Courtney, we’ve test driven and reviewed a range of the best vehicles for towing, including 4x4s, pick-ups, estates and family SUVs.

Price and towing ability are key considerations, besides the usefulness of the vehicle for whatever other chores fill our lives. We’ve also ensured that they come with a full list of safety aids and most have four-wheel drive. Plus, we check out all the mod cons to help you navigate narrow lanes and awkward reversing challenges.

Best cars for towing a horse trailer: tested

Škoda Octavia Estate SE L 2.0 TDi



Seats: Five | Engine: 1968cc (Diesel) | Towing capacity: 1,600kg | Power: 148 bhp | Gearbox: DSG auto | Economy: 63.2mpg | CO2: 117g/km |

The spacious Škoda Octavia estate car won the 2021 Auto Express magazine Estate Car of the Year title. The boot area is sizeable and, if you drop the rear seats into the floor, you end up with a truly enormous load space, which is ideal for loading up bedding and feed.

Pros:

Huge boot

Good to drive

Comfortable

In SE L trim, it’s well equipped

Punchy engine

Cons:

Could be a bit more exciting to drive

The touch-screen that controls climate and fan speed is fiddly

Not cheap to buy, but the level of standard equipment sort of compensates

Verdict: The Škoda Octavia is good to drive, economical, well equipped and with a vast load area. The all-wheel drive model will tow 2,000kg, but even the slightly cheaper version shown here is an extremely capable towing vehicle. It’s a terrific all-rounder.

Read our full Skoda Octavia Estate review.

Lexus RX 450h F-Sport

Seats: 5 | Engine: 3456cc (Petrol) | Towing capacity: 2,000kg | Power: 309 bhp | Gearbox: CVT auto | Economy: 35.3mpg | CO2: 178g/km |

The Lexus RX 450h is a large self-charging hybrid 4×4 SUV that is powered by a petrol engine and battery-driven electric motor. It has a premium image and decent towing ability.

Pros:

Supremely comfortable

Very well equipped

Excellent reliability record

Cons:

Boot could be a bit bigger for this size of car

Engine can sound odd when power is required

Co2 levels mean it is less attractive for company car drivers when compared to PHEVs

Verdict: Lexus has been named as the UK’s most reliable car brand in the What Car? 2022 Awards. If you buy new, you can extend the warranty to 100,000 miles or 10 years. The Lexus RX 450h is good to drive, reasonably economical if you’re careful, and well equipped. The all-wheel drive transmission makes towing very assured. If luxurious 4×4 motoring is something you fancy, this is a good place to start.

Read our full Lexus RX F-Sport review.

Mazda CX-5 Sport

Seats: 5 | Engine: 2191cc (Diesel) | Towing capacity: 2,100kg | Power: 181 bhp | Gearbox : 6-speed auto with all-wheel drive | Economy: 42.6mpg |

CO2: 173g/km |

The Mazda Cx-5 is a mid-size SUV is powered by a diesel engine and benefits from all-wheel drive. It has a good towing ability and an excellent level of equipment and safety kit as standard.

Pros:

Seriously good to drive

Good reliability and safety record

Very well equipped when compared with similar options

Cons:

Diesel engine can sound a bit rough when cold or under acceleration

Some may feel the ride is a tad firm – I liked it though

A seven-seater version would have been handy

Verdict: Mazda isn’t a name a lot of people think of when it comes to buying a towing car – it’s a pity as they don’t know what they’re missing. This CX-5 is a typical Mazda in that it’s good to drive, well equipped and has an excellent reliability record. It’s a handsome thing, too. It’s roomy and, thanks to a good towing ability, it will make for a terrific family all-rounder and workhorse. If you can manage a slightly lower towing limit, you can do without the all-wheel drive – and if you’re prepared to ditch some of the goodies, take a look at the entry level SE-L. The petrol engine is smoother and quieter and you’ll save around £7,000, but there’s no reduction in driver appeal.

Read our full Mazda CX-5 Sport review.

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

Seats: 5 | Engine: 1898cc (Diesel) | Towing capacity: 3,500kg | Power: 162 bhp | Gearbox : 6-speed auto with all-wheel drive | Economy: 33.6mpg | CO2: 220g/km |

Th Isuzu D-Max is a tough, uncompromising, all-wheel drive pick-up that has brilliant towing ability, making it one to consider when looking into the best towing vehicles. It’s surprisingly good to drive, with a decent level of equipment as standard, and feels safe, too.

Pros:

Great towing ability

All-wheel drive and a strong diesel engine.

Masses of space for passengers and baggage/kit

Cons:

Think carefully about ditching the ‘normal’ car

Need to buy a load-area cover for security

You climb into a pick-up – make sure you’re okay with that

Verdict: UK sales of pick-ups are rising, while a pick-up has been the top selling vehicle in the US for more than 30 years. As vehicles like the Isuzu D-Max become less workhorse focussed and more family and commuter friendly, they are starting to find buyers who simply like the look and versatility of a pick-up.

The cabins are more car-like and the ride is now forgiving rather than firm. There’s also a marked step-up in the interior quality. Yes, this D-Max will do a stunning job as a towing vehicle, but it will also be a great alternative to anyone who is fancying a change from their normal car. No wonder sales are on the up.

Read our full Isuzu D-Max V-Cross review.

Volvo XC40 Recharge T5 PHEV

Seats: 5 | Engine: 1500cc (Petrol) | Towing capacity: 1,800kg | Power: 258 bhp (engine and battery combined) | Gearbox : 7-speed auto | Economy: 134.5mpg (officially) and up to 28 miles on battery power alone | CO2: 49g/km |

The Volvo XC40 is a chunky, roomy, family friendly SUV that has petrol and battery hybrid power. It majors on safety, standard kit and a decent towing limit, making it a great car for towing.

Pros:

Decent towing ability

Excellent economy if you can make full use of the hybrid system

One of the safest cars on our roads

Cons:

Front wheel drive only

Not a particularly involving car to drive

On-board battery soon runs out – you need to recharge regularly

Verdict: This car is safe, well equipped, comfortable, lively and has a decent towing limit. What’s not to love? The Volvo XC40 is at its happiest when either cruising along the motorway or using battery power around town. However, if you regularly do long, fast journeys, your mpg will suffer because you’re carrying around a hefty battery as part of your load. As a day-to day car for work commuting, going to the tip, school run, shopping and weekend towing or an outing to the beach, it’ll be perfect. Make use of the hybrid system and it will also be seriously economical. It’s one of our favourites.

Read our full Volvo XC40 Recharge T5 review.

Dacia Duster Expression dCi

Seats: 5 | Engine: 1461cc (Diesel) | Towing capacity: 1,500kg | Power: 113 bhp | Gearbox: 6-speed manual | Economy: 53.3mpg | CO2: 139g/km |

The Dacia Duster Expression is a value for money SUV with good towing capability. It is surprisingly well equipped and built for the price. The recently updated model looks particularly smart.

Pros:

Stunning value for money

Decent off-road ability

Surprisingly well kitted out for the price

Cons:

A bit on the noisy side

Not a particularly involving car to drive

Only average performance

Verdict: In terms of a 4×4 SUV, this could very easily rank as one of the best towing vehicles that’s available for the money. Granted, some are better equipped and more lavishly finished off, but the Duster is still smart, relaxing to drive and with a good towing ability. Throw in the fact that it will easily double-up as a Monday to Friday commuter machine, holiday holdall and school shuttle, and it’s easy to understand why the Duster has built a loyal band of followers. As all-rounders go, this Dacia is hard to fault.

Read our full Dacia Duster Expression review.

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake

Seats: 5 | Engine: 2199cc (Diesel) | Towing capacity: 1,500kg | Power: 197 bhp (engine and battery combined) | Gearbox : 8-speed auto – rear-wheel drive | Economy: 41.8mpg (officially) | CO2: 175g/km |

This smart coupé style estate is from a new brand name in the UK. The Genesis G70 is a really a posh Hyundai with good low-end power from a sizeable diesel engine. Bet you haven’t seen one.

Pros:

It’s different and looks really smart

Good value for a premium car

Five-year unlimited mileage warranty

Cons:

Rear wheel drive only

Limited engine choice

Low-ish towing limit

Verdict: “We’ve included the Genesis G70 Shooting Brake in our round-up of the cars for towing horses for the simple reason that it’s different. Yes, it will do the job of towing a horse box as well as working really well as a day-to-day commuter/school run shuttle or holiday transportation, but it also gives you the option of having a car that encourages people to ask “What is it?” It tends to be more of a family car that will tow, rather than a workhorse that suits for the Monday–Friday routine, but it you are looking for an alternative model that has a premium feel and, because it’s from the Hyundai stable, should be very reliable, it’s certainly worth considering. Good value, too.”

Read our full Genesis G70 Shooting Brake review.

Volkswagen Touareg SEL Tech 3.0 TDi 4Motion

Seats: 5 | Engine: 2,995 (V6) | Towing capacity: 3,500kg | Power: 228 bhp | Gearbox : 8-speed auto | Economy: 34.6mpg | CO2: 214g/km |

The Volkswagen Touareg has a choice of two V6 3.0 litre diesel engines and a thumping petrol 3.0 litre which develops 335bhp. But for those of us who need a good all-rounder for day-to-day transportation and weekend jaunts with the trailer in tow, I’d be perfectly happy with the entry-level 228bhp diesel. The six-cylinder engine has a lovely grumbly note to it, but when it comes to effortless towing, the VW Touareg is up with the best. Put it this way, it’s easy to forget you’ve got the trailer hooked up.

As well as having a luxurious interior with goodies like satnav, DAB radio and heated front seats, it’s also packed with safety kit and driver-assistance aids.

Volkswagen’s “Trailer Assist” is brilliant. It comes as part of an options pack that includes an electronic folding tow bar. The electronic wizardry lets the car control the steering when reversing with a trailer.

All you have to do is fire up the system on the large touchscreen and use the exterior mirror adjuster to load your trailer angle and the reversing route you’d like to follow. Hit “Set” and gently reverse. The car will steer for you.

“Lane assist” will stop you wandering and “Front assist” will apply the brakes if the car spots a hazard. In a nutshell, the Volkswagen Touareg makes towing a trailer an absolute doddle.

Land Rover Defender 110 240PS SE

Seats: 5, 6 or 7 | Engine: 1,999cc | Towing Capacity: 3,500kg | Power: 237 bhp | Gearbox : 8-speed auto | Economy: 31.2mpg | CO2: 237g/km |

The Land Rover Defender is an icon. If you need to head off the tarmac into the rough and soggy stuff, none comes better. However, most Defenders will spend some of their life trundling through town traffic, negotiating country lanes and being a general workhorse. It is available in either a three- (short wheelbase) or five-door (long wheelbase) guise. All-wheel drive is standard, naturally. For those who need space rather than seats, there is a hard-top version. I prefer the five-door Defender 110 with its six interior seats.

You can get an accessory to match almost every lifestyle. There are approaching 200 options. There are four engine choices… I’d recommend the 2.0 litre diesel. There are also 2.0 litre and 3.0 litre petrol engines.

Air suspension comes as standard on the 110, as does a 3D surround camera, 360-degree parking aid, satnav, air con and a host of driving-assistance gadgets.

You can also get “Advanced tow assist”, which allows you to reverse a trailer while the Defender takes care of the counter steering.

The new Defender is a revelation. It manages to stay faithful to the previous model, but is now very much 21st century. It merges city chic with the ability to get down and get dirty. It will still shrug off the worst that the British weather can throw at it and go places where a mountain goat would think twice; however, it will look equally at home outside your favourite restaurant.

SsangYong Musso Rhino LWB

Seats: 5 | Engine: 2,157cc | Towing Capacity: 3,500kg | Power: 179 bhp | Gearbox : 6-speed auto | Economy: 31.4mpg | CO2: 235g/km |

This is incredibly good value for a big, versatile and spacious pick-up – and if you’re VAT registered you can pick it up at less expense. SsangYong thrives on no-nonsense vehicles and the Musso is one of their best – and it comes with a terrific seven-year/150,000-mile warranty.

If carrying capacity is vital to you, then how does this grab you? Go for the automatic gearbox and your Musso can tow 3,500kg and carry 1,140kg at the same time. It has selectable all-wheel drive and with the model we chose, the Rhino LWB, you get the longest load bed of any UK pick-up: 1.61 metres.

You’ll also find satnav, air con, heated steering wheel, powered leather seats which are heated and ventilated for those up front, cruise control, wiper de-icer, front and rear parking sensors, rear-view camera, DAB radio and so on.

In other words, don’t be fooled by the price; the SsangYong Musso is tough, up to the job, laden with kit and amazing value. This is a serious workhorse and, bearing in mind the warranty that SsangYong include as standard, it will make a lot of people think about ditching their “normal” everyday wheels and going for a pick-up.

BMW 320d xDrive M Sport Plus Edition Touring

Seats: 5 | Engine: 1,995cc | Towing Capacity: 1,800kg | Power: 187 bhp | Gearbox : 8-speed auto | Economy: 54.3mpg | CO2: 145g/km |

If you fancy all-wheel drive in a premium estate, they don’t come any better than the BMW Touring xDrive models. There’s a decent range of petrol and diesel engines, but arguably the best all-rounder for those of us who need to tow a trailer is the 2.0 litre diesel unit.

The BMW Touring isn’t the lightest car in its class, but you still get really good performance and excellent economy.

You’ll crack 50mpg without too much trouble in general day-to-day motoring.

The version tested is a fully loaded car, but if you don’t need 4×4 transmission and opt for an economical petrol engine instead, you can lop around £10k off the price shown here. If you prefer the sound, economy and performance you’d get from a six-cylinder diesel engine, head for the 330d xDrive Touring. It’s one of the finest estate cars ever built and, if you don’t go for a loaded model like this one (the options came to over £5k), the price is almost identical.

The BMW 3 Series has been a hugely successful car for the simple reason that it is wonderful to drive, well equipped and, if you avoid diving too deeply into the options list, it is actually decent value. Throw in the fact that it looks really smart (I prefer the Touring’s looks to the saloon) – and it’s easy to see why it is so popular. Add into the equation that it is also great for towing a trailer and you end up with a versatile winner.

