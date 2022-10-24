Isuzu D-Max V-Cross AWD review

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross AWD Auto
Pros
- Great towing ability
- All-wheel drive and a strong diesel engine.
- Masses of space for passengers and baggage/kit
Cons
- Think carefully about ditching the ‘normal’ car
- Need to buy a load-area cover for security
- You climb into a pick-up – make sure you’re okay with that
Price as reviewed:
£41,929.00 for V-Cross AWD version as new
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross AWD Auto
Th Isuzu D-Max is a tough, uncompromising, all-wheel drive pick-up that has brilliant towing ability, making it one to consider when looking into the best vehicles for towing horses. It’s surprisingly good to drive, with a decent level of equipment as standard, and feels safe, too.
Details
Seats: 5
Engine: 1898cc (Diesel)
Towing capacity: 3,500kg
Power: 162 bhp
Gearbox : 6-speed auto with all-wheel drive
0-60mph: 12.7secs
Top speed: 112mph
Economy: 33.6mpg
CO2: 220g/km
Economy
It’s a pick-up truck so it’s never going to be brilliant. The diesel engine is designed to develop power at low revs – and it does – but you need to work it quite hard which soaks up the fuel.
Towing ability
Excellent. Anything that can tow 3.5 tonnes and all-wheel drive will always get full marks in this section from us. A powerful engine, plus the ability to carry a hefty load in the flat-bed area really does mean this Isuzu is great for anyone who needs to tow and carry two sizeable horses and a lot of kit.
Performance
As with the economy, it’s never going to be great, but 0–60mph performance isn’t what a pick-up truck like the Isuzu D-Max is really designed for. It’s supposed to be a workhorse. Having said that, it’s reasonably quick off the mark but, as speed builds, it tends to run out of puff. However, for day-to-day work, that won’t be a problem. It will also cruise nicely at 70mph.
Day-to-day practicality
If you need a vehicle to do a job, this Isuzu pick-up is excellent. However don’t be fooled, it will also be a decent alternative to an SUV or estate car. The previous D-Max was a tad agricultural and focussed on the workhorse aspect, but Isuzu has made this latest version much more ‘lifestyle’ focussed. The ride is surprisingly well controlled and, yes, it’s good to drive – fun, actually.
A lot of pick-ups will never see a field or tow a trailer but it’s nice to know that it has go-anywhere ability if you need it. Oh, and children love riding in a pick-up, too. You can also get a lockable load area cover to keep your belongings secure if you’re going on holiday or heading to a stay-away show.
One minor snag for people who are less mobile is that the Isuzu D-Max is higher off the ground than a car. Rather than flopping down into a seat, you need to climb up and in. Side steps, as on this V-Cross version, will help.
Value for money
If you have a business you may be able to reclaim the VAT. Pick-up trucks, despite being a serious family transport alternative, are classed as a commercial vehicle and are, therefore, taxed as such – hence why they’re becoming popular as day-to-day transportation. In comparison to other pick-ups, the D-Max is well priced.
The version we’ve reviewed here has a lot of bells and whistles included as standard, but if you want the D-Max to be used as a tool and earn its keep, then head lower down the range. Prices start at just over £23,000 before VAT if you can manage without all-wheel drive and with no rear cab. You can spend around £27,000 (ex VAT) for a cab that has rear seats, 4×4 transmission and exactly the same engine and towing ability as the more expensive versions.
The V-Cross version shown here is well equipped and comes with air con, reversing camera (great for hitching a trailer), DAB radio, front and rear parking sensors, leather upholstery, heated front seats, side steps and a 9-inch multifunction touchscreen.
Verdict
UK sales of pick-ups are rising, while a pick-up has been the top selling vehicle in the US for more than 30 years. As vehicles like the Isuzu D-Max become less workhorse focussed and more family and commuter friendly, they are starting to find buyers who simply like the look and versatility of a pick-up.
The cabins are more car-like and the ride is now forgiving rather than firm. There’s also a marked step-up in the interior quality. Yes, this D-Max will do a stunning job as a towing vehicle, but it will also be a great alternative to anyone who is fancying a change from their normal car. No wonder sales are on the up.
Who tested this car?
Graham Courtney has road tested in excess of 2,000 cars in his career so far. He writes for a number of magazines and newspapers that require a motoring expert and coming from a farming community, he’s well placed to advise equestrians seeking a towing vehicle.
