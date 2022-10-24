Isuzu D-Max V-Cross AWD review





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross AWD Auto Score 8/10 Performance: 6/10

Fuel economy: 6/10

Towing capacity: 10/10

Boot space: 8/10

Value: 8/10 Pros Great towing ability

All-wheel drive and a strong diesel engine.

Masses of space for passengers and baggage/kit Cons Think carefully about ditching the ‘normal’ car

Need to buy a load-area cover for security

You climb into a pick-up – make sure you’re okay with that Price as reviewed: £41,929.00 for V-Cross AWD version as new

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross AWD Auto

Th Isuzu D-Max is a tough, uncompromising, all-wheel drive pick-up that has brilliant towing ability, making it one to consider when looking into the best vehicles for towing horses. It’s surprisingly good to drive, with a decent level of equipment as standard, and feels safe, too.

Details

Seats: 5

Engine: 1898cc (Diesel)

Towing capacity: 3,500kg

Power: 162 bhp

Gearbox : 6-speed auto with all-wheel drive

0-60mph: 12.7secs

Top speed: 112mph

Economy: 33.6mpg

CO2: 220g/km

Economy

It’s a pick-up truck so it’s never going to be brilliant. The diesel engine is designed to develop power at low revs – and it does – but you need to work it quite hard which soaks up the fuel.

Towing ability

Excellent. Anything that can tow 3.5 tonnes and all-wheel drive will always get full marks in this section from us. A powerful engine, plus the ability to carry a hefty load in the flat-bed area really does mean this Isuzu is great for anyone who needs to tow and carry two sizeable horses and a lot of kit.

Performance

As with the economy, it’s never going to be great, but 0–60mph performance isn’t what a pick-up truck like the Isuzu D-Max is really designed for. It’s supposed to be a workhorse. Having said that, it’s reasonably quick off the mark but, as speed builds, it tends to run out of puff. However, for day-to-day work, that won’t be a problem. It will also cruise nicely at 70mph.

Day-to-day practicality

If you need a vehicle to do a job, this Isuzu pick-up is excellent. However don’t be fooled, it will also be a decent alternative to an SUV or estate car. The previous D-Max was a tad agricultural and focussed on the workhorse aspect, but Isuzu has made this latest version much more ‘lifestyle’ focussed. The ride is surprisingly well controlled and, yes, it’s good to drive – fun, actually.

A lot of pick-ups will never see a field or tow a trailer but it’s nice to know that it has go-anywhere ability if you need it. Oh, and children love riding in a pick-up, too. You can also get a lockable load area cover to keep your belongings secure if you’re going on holiday or heading to a stay-away show.

One minor snag for people who are less mobile is that the Isuzu D-Max is higher off the ground than a car. Rather than flopping down into a seat, you need to climb up and in. Side steps, as on this V-Cross version, will help.

Value for money

If you have a business you may be able to reclaim the VAT. Pick-up trucks, despite being a serious family transport alternative, are classed as a commercial vehicle and are, therefore, taxed as such – hence why they’re becoming popular as day-to-day transportation. In comparison to other pick-ups, the D-Max is well priced.

The version we’ve reviewed here has a lot of bells and whistles included as standard, but if you want the D-Max to be used as a tool and earn its keep, then head lower down the range. Prices start at just over £23,000 before VAT if you can manage without all-wheel drive and with no rear cab. You can spend around £27,000 (ex VAT) for a cab that has rear seats, 4×4 transmission and exactly the same engine and towing ability as the more expensive versions.

The V-Cross version shown here is well equipped and comes with air con, reversing camera (great for hitching a trailer), DAB radio, front and rear parking sensors, leather upholstery, heated front seats, side steps and a 9-inch multifunction touchscreen.

Verdict

UK sales of pick-ups are rising, while a pick-up has been the top selling vehicle in the US for more than 30 years. As vehicles like the Isuzu D-Max become less workhorse focussed and more family and commuter friendly, they are starting to find buyers who simply like the look and versatility of a pick-up.

The cabins are more car-like and the ride is now forgiving rather than firm. There’s also a marked step-up in the interior quality. Yes, this D-Max will do a stunning job as a towing vehicle, but it will also be a great alternative to anyone who is fancying a change from their normal car. No wonder sales are on the up.

View used and new now at autotrader.co.uk

Who tested this car?

Graham Courtney has road tested in excess of 2,000 cars in his career so far. He writes for a number of magazines and newspapers that require a motoring expert and coming from a farming community, he’s well placed to advise equestrians seeking a towing vehicle.

Find out more about how Horse & Hound tests products

You might also like:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.