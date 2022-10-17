



Mazda CX-5 Sport 2.2D AWD Score 8/10 Performance: 7/10

Fuel economy: 8/10

Towing capacity: 8/10

Boot space: 8/10

Value: 8/10 Pros Seriously good to drive

Good reliability and safety record

Very well equipped when compared with similar options Cons Diesel engine can sound a bit rough when cold or under acceleration

Some may feel the ride is a tad firm – I liked it though

A seven-seater version would have been handy Price as reviewed: £37,450.00 for as new

Mazda CX-5 Sport 2.2D AWD

The Mazda Cx-5 is a mid-size SUV is powered by a diesel engine and benefits from all-wheel drive. It has a good towing ability and an excellent level of equipment and safety kit as standard.

Details

Seats: 5

Engine: 2191cc (Diesel)

Towing capacity: 2,100kg

Power: 181 bhp

Gearbox : 6-speed auto with all-wheel drive

0-60mph: 9.6secs

Top speed: 129mph

Economy: 42.6mpg

CO2: 173g/km

Economy

Decent, bearing in mind that this is an all-wheel drive car. The manufacturer’s 42.6mpg figure should be easily achievable. Go easily and you’ll get close to 50mpg. Diesel also works well for towing.

Towing ability

Good. With a towing limit of 2100kgs and a powerful diesel engine, this Mazda would easily manage most horse boxes with a decent sized horse on board. All-wheel drive helps you cross muddy fields and improves traction on slippery roads. Reversing camera makes hitching a trailer simple.

Performance

Decent. A 2.2 litre diesel engine will always give you good low-speed lugging power. No need to rev the engine. This is great for setting off when towing a hefty load. All-wheel drive also helps when traction is reduced – for example, in wintery weather, rutted tracks or getting out of a muddy field. The diesel engine sounds a bit gruff when cold or under hard acceleration, but it’s refined when cruising.

Day-to-day

The Mazda CX-5 is one of the best driving SUVs around. If you enjoy driving, you’ll love it. There’s a sporty feel to the car and, although the suspension has a slightly firmer set-up than some of the rivals, the ride is comfortable and the handling very predictable. There’s a surprising amount of interior space and, thanks to the five seats, it ticks the boxes when it comes to sensible family transport. Great for the school run or holiday outings. The boot isn’t the biggest for this size of SUV, but it should cope with most of your day-to-day stuff.

Value for money

Good. If you compare like for like with other SUVs, make sure you check out the level of standard kit. Every CX-5 comes with satellite navigation, LED headlights, DAB radio, front and rear parking sensors, air conditioning and auto lights and wipers. The Sport trim this adds leather upholstery, heated front seats, reversing camera, front wiper de-icer, tilt and slide sunroof, powered tailgate, heated steering wheel, and a head-up display that projects information onto the windscreen. The whole interior has a premium feel and look, and it’s roomy too. If you don’t need such a high towing capacity, take a look at the petrol models.

Verdict

Mazda isn’t a name a lot of people think of when it comes to buying a car for towing– it’s a pity as they don’t know what they’re missing. This CX-5 is a typical Mazda in that it’s good to drive, well equipped and has an excellent reliability record. It’s a handsome thing, too. It’s roomy and, thanks to a good towing ability, it will make for a terrific family all-rounder and workhorse. If you can manage a slightly lower towing limit, you can do without the all-wheel drive – and if you’re prepared to ditch some of the goodies, take a look at the entry level SE-L. The petrol engine is smoother and quieter and you’ll save around £7,000, but there’s no reduction in driver appeal.

Who tested this car?

Graham Courtney has road tested in excess of 2,000 cars in his career so far. He writes for a number of magazines and newspapers that require a motoring expert and coming from a farming community, he’s well placed to advise equestrians seeking a towing vehicle.

