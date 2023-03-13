



Ford Kuga 2.0 EcoBlue AWD ST-Line Score 8/10 Fuel economy: 7/10

Towing capacity: 8/10

Performance: 8/10

Boot space: 9/10

Value: 8/10 Pros Good (fun actually) to drive

Decent towing ability

Petrol PHEV models offer terrific economy Cons Quite a firm ride

Shame that the excellent petrol models have lower towing capacity

Diesel models being phased out – plenty on the used market though Price as reviewed: £31,000.00 for as new (March 2023)

Ford Kuga 2.0 EcoBlue AWD ST-Line

The Ford Kuga is a chunky SUV with good towing capability. It’s good to drive and well equipped, with a great choice of engines.

Seats: 5

Engine: 1996 diesel

Towing capacity: 2,100kg

Power: 187 bhp

Gearbox: 8-speed auto 4×4

0-60mph: 8.7secs

Top speed: 129mph

Economy: 49.6 miles

CO2: 150g/km

Economy

About average for this size of SUV, but decent for an all-wheel drive car. The diesel engine is punchy so economy shouldn’t suffer too much when towing a horse box. The range of petrol plug-in hybrids is excellent and, when not towing (1800kg limit) can travel for up to 41 miles on electric power only. Use the hybrid system to its full extent and you could get close to 100mpg.

Towing ability

Good – with a 2,100kg towing capacity, it can tow a 1,000kg trailer, with one 500kg horse and 50kg of kit, with 550kg spare.

The 2.0 litre diesel engine and all-wheel drive are a great combination for easy towing. Opt for one of the petrol hybrid models and, although you lose some towing capacity and all-wheel drive, you gain in refinement and potential fuel economy for the days when you’re commuting or going for a family day out.

Performance

Good. Ford makes cars which are good to drive. Okay a 0-60mph time of 8.7secs means this Kuga is no flying machine, but it’s quick enough for most people and is an effortless cruiser. If you go for a high-ish spec like the one we had, the ride can be firm because ST-Line models err on the side of sportiness. If you prefer comfort, choose Zetec, Titanium or extremely plush Vignale

Day-to-day

Excellent. As SUVs go, it’s hard to fault the Ford Kuga. If you can manage with a lower towing capacity, the PHEV models make terrific sense. They’re economical, refined and good to drive. You also sit quite high up in the Kuga which makes for easy punting around towns and country lanes. The rear seats slide backwards and forwards which allows you to either have more legroom or more boot space.

Value for money

Good. Even in entry level Zetec trim, the Ford Kuga is well equipped. Air conditioning, sat nav, powered windows and mirrors, DAB radio, heated windscreen (shifts frost in about 30 seconds), cruise control, and front and rear parking sensors all come as standard. Move up to ST-Line trim and you get LED headlights, B&O sound system, rear view camera, sports seats and roof rails. If you are a business driver go for a petrol PHEV model and, thanks to lower CO2 emissions, your BIK rate will benefit.

Verdict

As a family holdall, the Ford Kuga is one of the best. It also ticks the box as a Monday-Friday commuter machine. Go for a diesel Kuga and your towing capacity will suit most horse owners, while even the petrol hybrid models will cope with a decent weight. The Kuga, even in entry level trim, gets loads of goodies as standard and also comes with plenty of safety kit, It’s roomy, comfortable, has a commanding driving position and is good to drive, all of which explains why the Kuga is one of the most popular models in the Ford range.

Who tested the Ford Kuga for towing?

Graham Courtney has road tested in excess of 2,000 cars in his career so far. He writes for a number of magazines and newspapers that require a motoring expert and coming from a farming community, he’s well placed to advise equestrians seeking a towing vehicle.

