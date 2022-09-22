



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Lexus RX 450h F-Sport Score 7/10 Performance: 7/10

Fuel economy: 7/10

Towing capacity: 8/10

Boot space: 7/10

Value: 8/10 Pros Supremely comfortable

Very well equipped

Excellent reliability record Cons Boot could be a bit bigger for this size of car

Engine can sound odd when power is required

Co2 levels mean it is less attractive for company car drivers when compared to PHEVs Manufacturer: Lexus Price as reviewed: £62,915.00 for 450h F-Sport model with Tech & Safety Pack as new

Lexus RX 450h F-Sport

The Lexus RX 450h is a large self-charging hybrid 4×4 SUV that is powered by a petrol engine and battery-driven electric motor. It has a premium image and decent towing ability.

Details

Seats: 5

Engine: 3456cc (Petrol)

Towing capacity: 2,000kg

Power: 309 bhp

Gearbox : CVT auto

0-60mph: 7.7secs

Top speed: 124mph

Economy: 35.3mpg

CO2: 178g/km

Economy

Only average figures at first glance, but this is a sizeable car, so they’re actually okay. If you can make full use of the on-board battery that charges itself as you go along, you’d trundle around at town speeds using no petrol so those figures will be achievable. 35mpg will probably be close to your overall average.

Towing ability

Good. With a towing limit of 2,000kgs, this Lexus RX 450h would easily manage most horse boxes with a decent sized horse on board. All-round cameras make hitching simple, while the 4×4 capability is always a bonus.

Performance

Good. At town speeds or setting off from traffic lights, you use battery power only and ride along in near silence. If you need more “oomph”, the 3.5 litre engine bursts into life. The CVT gearbox needs the revs to rise to a high level to produce performance, but once you settle into a cruise, the revs will drop. It’s not noisy… it just sounds a bit odd.

Boot space and day-to-day practicality

You get five seats. Rear seats slide and recline for extra comfort and legroom. The boot is 539 litres, which is okay although other big SUVs offer more. The rear seats flop forward on the press of a handy button in the boot to increase your load area to 1,579 litres. The boot opening is quite high above the ground so care is needed with heavy items. It’s a wonderfully relaxed long-distance cruiser and the ride is super-cushy. You can also choose various driving modes between comfortable and sporty.

Value for money

Lexus models retain their value. Standard equipment is decent with sat nav, air con, parking sensors, LED headlights, heated, ventilated and powered front seats, heated steering wheel, and an electronic tailgate, which handy if you’ve got your arms full of tack. Keyless entry also means the car senses when you’re approaching and unlocks the doors and boot automatically. A really clever device, and useful when attaching a trailer, is a camera system that shows the car’s exterior on the dashboard colour touchscreen. Yes, it’s not cheap, but compared to other luxury cars of this ability and specification, it’s pretty good. Go for the entry level models and they’re even better value.

Verdict

Lexus has been named as the UK’s most reliable car brand in the What Car? 2022 Awards. If you buy new, you can extend the warranty to 100,000 miles or 10 years. The Lexus RX 450h is good to drive, reasonably economical if you’re careful, and well equipped. The all-wheel drive transmission makes towing very assured. If luxurious 4×4 motoring is something you fancy, this is a good place to start.

View used and new now at motorpoint.co.uk or autotrader.co.uk

Who tested this car?

Graham Courtney has road tested in excess of 2,000 cars in his career so far. He writes for a number of magazines and newspapers that require a motoring expert and coming from a farming community, he’s well placed to advise equestrians seeking a towing vehicle.

Find out more about how Horse & Hound tests products

You might also like:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.