Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi AWD GT-Line Score 7/10 Fuel economy: 8/10

Towing capacity: 5/10

Performance: 8/10

Boot space: 9/10

Style: 7/10 Pros Distinctive, fully loaded, good-looking car.

All-wheel transmission.

Good to drive. Cons Towing capacity will limit some horse owners.

Not cheap to buy outright…check finance deals.

Slightly firm ride. Manufacturer: Kia Price as reviewed: £39,900.00 for as new, January 2023

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi AWD GT-Line



This Kia Sportage is a good-looking SUV with a sporty flavour, all-wheel drive, an efficient plug-in hybrid engine and a cracking 7-year warranty.

Seats: 5

Engine: 1598 petrol

Towing capacity: 1,650kg

Power: 261 bhp

Gearbox: 6-speed auto

0-60mph: 7.9secs

Top speed: 120mph

Economy: 252 miles (potentially)

CO2: 25g/km

Economy

This Kia Sportage is the plug-in hybrid model which means you can charge the battery and switch the car to electric mode only. Kia reckon you can squeeze just over 40 miles on battery power alone although you’ll get a lot less when towing. If you have a daily commute of around 30 miles, you can drive without using the petrol engine at up to 87mph. Kia predict 252mpg if you can use the hybrid system to its full extent.

Towing ability

This is the only slight downside of the Kia Sportage because the towing limit of 1,650kg will limit some horse owners. A typical horse box weighs around 860kg, so you’ll be limited to a single horse (assuming average 500kg) or two smaller ponies. On the plus side you do get all-wheel drive and a reversing camera that makes hitching a trailer really simple. If you can cope with the towing capacity, the Sportage will be an excellent hauler.

Performance

Good. You have either Eco or Sport driving modes. Hit Sport and the Kia Sportage comes to life. It feels quicker than the 0–60 time of 7.9secs suggests. The all-wheel drive also helps with roadholding and allows keen drivers to push on in the right conditions. Flick into Eco mode and you’ll cruise happily over long distances – it’s quiet too. The ride just edges towards the firm-ish side, but it’s good to drive.

Day-to-day

Terrific. If you thought the only reason to buy a Kia is because of the brilliant 7-year warranty, think again. Build quality is excellent; materials feel and look good. You also get plenty of space and plenty of kit. Kia even offer the potential to customise the car to suit your lifestyle. When it comes to family motoring it really is hard to think of a better car.

Value for money

About average. It’s not cheap in GT-Line trim, but bearing in mind that this particular Sportage comes fully loaded, with all-wheel drive and a complicated but efficient plug-in hybrid system, then it starts to stack up. You get sat nav, sunroof, suede leather upholstery, powered, ventilated and heated front seats, heated outer rear seats, heated steering wheel, 360 degree monitor and a rear view camera. There are some attractive finance deals out there and it will also make a sensible used car purchase.

Verdict

Great car. The interior quality is up to premium standards and the car is fully loaded. It may be a tad expensive when compared to the competition, but remember this particular Kia Sportage is an all-wheel drive vehicle with the potential for excellent economy if you make full use of the hybrid system and can keep the battery fully charged. The towing limit will restrict some owners, but when it comes to family motoring, this is arguably one of the best SUVs out there.

Who tested this car?

Graham Courtney has road tested in excess of 2,000 cars in his career so far. He writes for a number of magazines and newspapers that require a motoring expert and coming from a farming community, he’s well placed to advise equestrians seeking a towing vehicle.

