Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2.2D AWD Sprint Score 8/10 Fuel economy: 8/10

Towing capacity: 8/10

Performance: 8/10

Boot space: 8/10

Value: 7/10 Pros Handsome, different and good to drive

Decent towing ability

Key equipment comes as standard Cons Slightly reduced headroom in the rear for adults

Sporty, firm-ish ride at low speeds won’t appeal to everyone

The diesel engine isn’t the quietest in this class Manufacturer: Alfa Romeo Price as reviewed: £46,649.00 for as new, December 2022

Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2.2D AWD Sprint

This sporty SUV is from a manufacturer that a lot of folk forget about. It’s a pity because the Alfa Romeo Stelvio is roomy, looks different and has a decent all-wheel drive towing ability.

Seats: 5

Engine: 2143cc (Diesel)

Towing capacity: 2,300kg

Power: 187 bhp

Gearbox: 8-speed auto

0-60mph: 7.6secs

Top speed: 130mph

Economy: 47.1mpg

CO2: 156g/km

Economy

Stick with Sprint trim and you can get the excellent 187bhp 2.2 litre diesel that returns a pretty good 47.1mpg. This is one of the most flexible engines around and will give you effortless performance and towing ability. It’s not the quietest diesel engine we’ve tried – it’s a bit old-school in that respect – but it’s up to the task of motorway cruiser or horse trailer hauler.

Towing ability

Good. The 2,300kg towing capacity will be great if you need to transport two decent sized (500kg) horses. The horse box we used for our most recent towing guide had an unladen weight of 855kg, so this Alfa Romeo will easily cope with two horses, plus some tack. Add the fact that it has all-wheel drive as standard and you can see that the Stelvio really is worth considering. A reversing camera makes hitching a trailer really simple.

Performance

Good. A 0–60 time of 7.6secs is healthy for any car, but when you have something like this chunky SUV with 4×4 automatic transmission, then it’s even more than respectable. The steering wheel has paddles behind it that allow you to either move up and down the gears yourself or just let the car make the decisions for you. The steering is light and requires very little twiddling when entering corners – it takes a bit of getting used to because it feels sensitive. Because the Stelvio is aimed at the sportier end of the market, the ride is firmer than a lot of the competition.

Day-to-day

Really good. Alfa Romeo had a bit of a reputation for things falling off or not working, but this Stelvio has a premium look and feel to it. Okay, it’s not Germanic quality, but it’s a big improvement on previous Alfas. The high seating position gives you a commanding view of the road. There’s also ample space for four adults although those in the back have slightly reduced headroom due to the sloping roofline. The rear seats easily flop forward if you need to carry a sizeable load.

Value for money

About average. A sat nav, front and rear parking sensors, DAB radio, cruise control, powered tailgate and a rear view camera come as standard on Sprint trim. I would avoid moving up to Veloce or Estrema trims because at £52.5k and almost £59k, they’re starting to look pricy.

Verdict

A very welcome alternative to the crowded SUV marketplace. You’ll get a lot of people asking you what it is. Stick with the entry level model and it is reasonable value. You still get the same all-wheel drive towing ability as the more expensive models but miss out on some goodies like leather upholstery or heated front seats and steering wheel. The suspension set-up is aimed at people who enjoy a sporty ride so it feels a tad firm at slow speeds but once you get moving, it settles nicely. Comfy seats and plenty of room make for good commuting and holiday jaunts. In other words, it’s a decent all-rounder.

Who tested this car?

Graham Courtney has road tested in excess of 2,000 cars in his career so far. He writes for a number of magazines and newspapers that require a motoring expert and coming from a farming community, he’s well placed to advise equestrians seeking a towing vehicle.

