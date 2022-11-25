



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Dacia Duster Expression dCi 115 4x4 Score 8/10 Fuel economy: 8/10

Towing capacity: 8/10

Performance: 6/10

Boot space: 9/10

Value: 10/10 Pros Stunning value for money

Decent off-road ability

Surprisingly well kitted out for the price Cons A bit on the noisy side

Not a particularly involving car to drive

Only average performance Price as reviewed: £20,945.00 for as new

Dacia Duster Expression dCi 115 4×4

The Dacia Duster Expression is a value for money SUV with good towing capability. It is surprisingly well equipped and built for the price. The recently updated model looks particularly smart.

Seats:5

Engine: 1461cc (Diesel)

Towing capacity: 1,500kg

Power: 113 bhp

Gearbox: 6-speed manual

0-60mph: 10.2secs

Top speed:108mph

Economy: 53.3mpg

CO2: 139g/km

Economy

Not bad actually for an all-wheel drive car. You should easily crack 50mpg (we did, despite some heavy work). The diesel engine is punchy so the economy shouldn’t suffer too much when towing a horse box.

Towing ability

Good. The 1,500kg towing capacity may limit some horse owners, but if you’re okay with that figure, the Dacia Duster will be a really handy tool. The 4×4 system is tried and tested and works well, so towing a loaded horse box across a muddy field should be a doddle. A lot of horse owners need to get to destinations out in the sticks or park in questionable fields, so all-wheel drive can be a bonus in slippery/wintery weather.

Performance

This particular Dacia Duster is no flying machine and you’d never call the handling or driving experience exciting, but that’s not what the Dacia Duster is all about. The handling is very safe and predictable; the ride is comfy and, thanks to light steering and a high driving position, it’s easy to punt around town or along lanes with high hedges. It will happily cruise along a motorway and will make for excellent family holiday transportation.

Day-to-day

Excellent. It’s roomy, well equipped and decent to drive – what’s not to love? You couldn’t say that the interior was plush, but it’s all nicely finished and feels as though it’s well put together. The materials certainly don’t look or feel cheap – they should also be hard wearing and easily shrug off any scuffs. Five adults will easily find comfort. The boot is large enough to cope with all of your tack and, if you flop the rear seats forward, you can carry much bigger and longer loads. It’s a shame, however, that the seats don’t lie flat.

Value for money

Brilliant. As long as you go for something like the Expression trim as we have here, this all-wheel drive Dacia Duster is stunningly good value. The higher spec models start to get a tad pricey, but even they compare really well against a very basic, smaller and less capable car from other manufacturers. The Duster has a reputation for holding onto its value, too.

In terms of kit there’s a smart 8in display that mirrors your smartphone, cruise control, rear parking camera (which is great for hitching a trailer), air con, Bluetooth, DAB radio, powered and tinted windows, roof bars and rear parking sensors. If you think you can manage without 4×4 capability, you can get the same car for £2,300 less and economy improves to close to 60mpg – cracking value.

Verdict

In terms of a 4×4 SUV, this could very easily rank as one of the best towing vehicles that’s available for the money. Granted, some are better equipped and more lavishly finished off, but the Duster is still smart, relaxing to drive and with a good towing ability. Throw in the fact that it will easily double-up as a Monday to Friday commuter machine, holiday holdall and school shuttle, and it’s easy to understand why the Duster has built a loyal band of followers. As all-rounders go, this Dacia is hard to fault.

Who tested this car?

Graham Courtney has road tested in excess of 2,000 cars in his career so far. He writes for a number of magazines and newspapers that require a motoring expert and coming from a farming community, he’s well placed to advise equestrians seeking a towing vehicle.

Find out more about how Horse & Hound tests products

You might also like:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.