Volvo XC40 Recharge T5 PHEV review

Volvo XC40 Recharge T5 PHEV Score 8/10 Fuel economy: 8/10

Towing capacity: 8/10

Performance: 8/10

Boot space: 9/10

Value: 8/10 Pros Decent towing ability

Excellent economy if you can make full use of the hybrid system

One of the safest cars on our roads Cons Front wheel drive only

Not a particularly involving car to drive

On-board battery soon runs out – you need to recharge regularly Price as reviewed: £44,450.00 for Volvo XC40 Recharge T5 PHEV as new

Volvo XC40 Recharge T5 PHEV (Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle)



The Volvo XC40 is a chunky, roomy, family friendly SUV that has petrol and battery hybrid power. It majors on safety, standard kit and a decent towing limit, making it one of the best cars for towing horses.

Details

Seats: 5

Engine: 1500cc (Petrol)

Towing capacity: 1,800kg

Power: 258 bhp (engine and battery combined)

Gearbox : 7-speed auto

0-60mph: 7.3secs

Top speed: 112mph

Economy: 134.5mpg (officially) and up to 28 miles on battery power alone

CO2: 49g/km

Economy

If you use the battery-only mode, you’ll waft along in silence. Volvo reckon you can manage up to 28 miles before the petrol engine cuts in. So, if your daily commute is a 20-odd mile round trip, you can get to work and back without using any petrol. Real world driving using a mix of battery and petrol will probably leave you in the low-50s for mpg, although Volvo say the car will achieve 134mpg if you use the hybrid system to its full extent – you won’t.

There’s a clever trick with the sat nav, though. Key in your destination and the car will judge when it uses the battery. It means you don’t use-up the battery power straightaway and only uses it when you need to. You can even keep some juice in the battery if the latter part of your journey is in normally slow, town traffic.

Towing ability

It’s decent. Okay, the use of the battery on its own will just about disappear due to the added weight of a loaded horse box so it means the engine will run most of the time and therefore hit your economy. But in terms of hauling power, when the battery and electric motor work in unison, this Volvo SUV has plenty of grunt. The downside is that the XC40 PHEV is front wheel drive only, so you need to be careful if you’re travelling on soggy or loose surfaces.

Performance

Good. A 0-60mph time of just over seven seconds means the car feels lively. The 1.5 litre petrol engine may seem small, but add in the power from the battery driven electric motor and you end up with a car that will easily cruise on the motorway and allow some fun on backroads. It’s quiet too – very refined – but if anything it could do with a bit of character being injected into it.

For most folk though, they’ll enjoy the cushy ride and predictable handling. The on-board battery only has a very limited range so you’ll need to recharge on a regular basis. A charge takes around 4 hours.

Day-to-day practicality

Excellent. All Volvos are easy to live with and this XC40 is no exception. It is lovely to drive, very comfortable and, as mentioned earlier, is packed with safety kit. When the Euro NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) tested the XC40 it came out with flying colours and rated as one of the safest cars they’d ever had.

There’s a premium feel to the interior and there’s a good level of standard kit. It will happily pile on the miles on a long journey or trundle around town. A great all-rounder.

Value for money

Okay, the Volvo XC40 isn’t cheap, but it’ll hold onto its value like a limpet and comes with an impressive level of goodies as standard including a 360° parking camera (it looks like a satellite is staring down at the car). Auto braking is handy if you are reversing into an obscured spot and the car detects anything crossing behind. There’s a powered tailgate that is also really handy when you’ve got your hands full.

Roof rails come as standard, as do LED headlights, cruise control, tyre pressure monitor, sat nav, air con, a really smart 9in centre display screen, reversing camera, heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, a power outlet in the boot, DAB radio and powered driver’s seat. There’s not much else you could need really.

Verdict

Safe, well equipped, comfortable, lively and with a decent towing limit. What’s not to love? This Volvo XC40 is at its happiest when either cruising along the motorway or using battery power around town. However, if you regularly do long, fast journeys, your mpg will suffer because you’re carrying around a hefty battery as part of your load. As a day-to day car for work commuting, going to the tip, school run, shopping and weekend towing or an outing to the beach, it’ll be perfect. Make use of the hybrid system and it will also be seriously economical. It’s one of our favourites.

Who tested this car?

Graham Courtney has road tested in excess of 2,000 cars in his career so far. He writes for a number of magazines and newspapers that require a motoring expert and coming from a farming community, he’s well placed to advise equestrians seeking a towing vehicle.

