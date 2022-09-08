Škoda Octavia Estate 2.0 TDi review





Škoda Octavia Estate SE L 2.0 TDi Score 8/10 Performance: 7/10

Fuel economy: 9/10

Towing capacity: 7/10

Boot space: 10/10

Value: 8/10 Pros Huge boot

Good to drive

Comfortable

In SE L trim, it’s well equipped

Punchy engine Cons Could be a bit more exciting to drive

The touch-screen that controls climate and fan speed is fiddly

Not cheap to buy, but the level of standard equipment sort of compensates Manufacturer: Skoda Price as reviewed: £32,075.00 for SE L model as new

Škoda Octavia Estate SE L 2.0 TDi

The spacious Škoda Octavia estate car won the 2021 Auto Express magazine Estate Car of the Year title. The boot area is sizeable and, if you drop the rear seats into the floor, you end up with a truly enormous load space, which is ideal for loading up bedding and feed.

Details

Seats: 5

Engine: 1968cc (Diesel)

Towing capacity: 1,600kg

Power: 148 bhp

Gearbox : DSG auto

0-60mph: 8.6secs

Top speed: 139mph

Economy: 63.2mpg

CO2: 117g/km

Economy

Excellent. Despite being a sizeable car, as long as you stick with a diesel engine, this Škoda Octavia is seriously economical. Even the petrol versions are pretty good, too. If you go easily, you’ll crack 60mpg.

Towing ability

Good. With a towing limit of 1,600kgs, this particular Škoda Octavia would easily manage, for example, an Equi-Trek Apollo horse box with a 15hh horse on board. We used that model for our 2022 towing guide. If you like the look of this car but needed additional towing flexibility, you can fork out an additional £1,500 (we would) and go for the 4×4 model. This bumps-up your towing limit to a useful two tonnes.

Performance

Good. The 2.0 litre diesel engine feels really punchy. The power arrives at low revs, which means the car pulls away effortlessly even with the loaded horse box attached. It comes with an automatic gearbox as standard. You can either let the gearbox work on its own or you can have some fun and switch the ratios by using paddles behind the steering wheel. All-wheel drive is an option.

Boot space

Škoda has earned a great reputation for building solid, family friendly cars that are also versatile. The Octavia Estate one of those cars that manages to easily fit the bill as a daily commuter, school bus, holiday express and weekend workhorse. The big bonus is the boot space. Even with the rear seats in place it is still a very useful 640 litres, however flop them into the floor and it rises to a staggering 1,740 litres. It will easily cope with all of your tack or holiday luggage. Taking rubbish to the tip or collecting your feed was never so easy!

Value for money

Good. It’s not cheap but standard equipment is decent and has the sort of stuff that horse owners will find are really handy. How about a storage area within the front doors for umbrellas, lashing hooks in the load area and, flip open the fuel flap to reveal an ice scraper. The SE L trim adds sat nav, DAB radio, Bluetooth, front and rear parking sensors with manoeuvre assist, cruise control and heated front seats. There’s also a 12v socket in the boot and there are roof rails. You can release the boot lid electronically from inside the car. A rear view camera is positioned in the boot lid handle, which is handy for hitching up.

Verdict

The Škoda Octavia Estate car is good to drive, economical, well equipped and with a vast load area. The all-wheel drive model will tow 2000kgs, but even the slightly cheaper version shown here is an extremely capable towing vehicle. Terrific all-rounder.

Who tested this car?

Graham Courtney has road tested in excess of 2,000 cars in his career so far. He writes for a number of magazines and newspapers that require a motoring expert and coming from a farming community, he’s well placed to advise equestrians seeking a towing vehicle.

