Toyota Land Cruiser Commercial Active 4x4 Score 8/10 Fuel economy: 6/10

Towing capacity: 10/10

Performance: 7/10

Boot space: 8/10

Value: 8/10 Pros Excellent off-road ability

Good towing capacity

Stunning reliability record Cons Two seats up front - none in the rear

Only average economy

Utility appearance won’t appeal to everyone Manufacturer: Toyota Price as reviewed: £46,165.00

Toyota Land Cruiser Commercial Active 4×4

The Toyota Land Cruiser is arguably the toughest 4×4 for towing available anywhere – and very reliable. This one is the commercial version so the rear compartment is ideal for carrying tack.

Seats: 2

Engine: 2755cc (Diesel)

Towing capacity: 3,000kg

Power: 201bhp

Gearbox: 6-speed auto

0-60mph: 9.9secs

Top speed: 108mph

Economy: 31.3mpg

CO2: 240g/km

Economy

Not brilliant but bearing in mind the sort of vehicle it is, it’s not disastrous. Towing a fully loaded trailer won’t make much difference either.

Towing ability

Brilliant. Strong diesel engine with loads of low-end pulling power. The automatic gearbox also makes for easy motoring. It has terrific all-terrain ability which will make easy work of seriously boggy, muddy or flooded fields. The reversing camera comes as standard in Active trim so hitching the trailer is simple. The high seating position helps when reversing because you can see over other vehicles, farm gates, hedges etc.

Performance

Pretty good actually for something that weighs over two tonnes. As with most diesels, it tends to feel quick off the mark but loses power when the revs rise. Just use the low-end power and change up. Motorway cruising at a steady 70mph is surprisingly refined. It’s also good to drive and even though the suspension is built to cope with the most extreme conditions, the ride is well-controlled and even verges on the soft side. A low-range gearbox comes as standard to help you get out of seriously tricky conditions.

Day-to-day

If you buy this commercial version of the Toyota Land Cruiser, you need to view it as the van equivalent of the normal model. You only get two (very comfortable) front seats and the boot space is kitted out for carrying dirty equipment, dogs, hay, water containers etc. There’s a cage bulkhead behind the front seats and the load area floor is covered in heavy rubber matting that you can hose down.

You also get several lashing points and cubby holes. If you want rear seats, you can get the same vehicle but in normal passenger mode. It only costs £100 more but you lose the utility capability. If you need a serious workhorse, the commercial version will be brilliant. If you need more space, there’s a long wheelbase version, too.

Value for money

It’s not cheap, but this Toyota Land Cruiser is decent value for the simple reason that it will tackle anything. If you watch a TV report on a war zone or a major rescue in some inhospitable area, you’ll see a Toyota Land Cruiser. Their reputation for toughness and reliability is unsurpassed. Add in the fact that it comes well equipped with reversing camera, parking sensors, colour touchscreen, air con, smartphone integration, DAB radio, Bluetooth and a tyre pressure warning system. Second-hand values are also very strong. If you can manage without the goodies and don’t mind a manual gearbox, you can save £4,200 for the Utility version.

Verdict

See the Toyota Land Cruiser as a working vehicle or an alternative to a pick-up and you will fall in love with it. The fact that the interior looks a bit old-school is actually part of the charm and also shows that buttons and knobs are sometimes much easier to use than some hi-tech touchscreen, especially if it’s a cold day and you’re wearing gloves. The rear door has a handy function in that the window can flip open and allow you to carry a well-secured longer load. If you own a livery yard or a farm, the Land Cruiser will be an ideal tool. For toughness, nothing beats it.

Who tested this car?

Graham Courtney has road tested in excess of 2,000 cars in his career so far. He writes for a number of magazines and newspapers that require a motoring expert and coming from a farming community, he’s well placed to advise equestrians seeking a towing vehicle.

