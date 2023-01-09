



Mercedes EQS SUV Score 8/10 Fuel economy: 9/10

Towing capacity: 8/10

Performance: 8/10

Boot space: 8/10

Value: 5/10 Pros Stunning quality, fully loaded, hi-tech interior.

Excellent on-road manners and ability.

Good range and economy when not towing. Cons Very expensive.

It’s quite a tall car so some folk make find climbing in a bit tricky. I’d suggest the optional running boards – use them as a step.

Range anxiety when towing. Price as reviewed: £129,170.00 for as new January 2023

Mercedes EQS SUV

The Mercedes EQS SUV is a big, battery powered, seven-seater, all-wheel drive, which is one of the new breed of electric cars that can tow. It has an incredibly futuristic, hi-tech interior.

Seats: 7

Engine: Battery powered electric vehicle

Towing capacity: 1,800kg

Power: 355 bhp

Gearbox: Single-speed auto

0-60mph: 6secs

Top speed: 130mph

Economy: Up to 365 miles on a full charge (not towing)

CO2: 0g/km

Economy

In day-to-day use, Mercedes estimate a range of up to 365 miles which, bearing in mind that the average commute is around 30 miles, means you can charge the car on a Sunday night and be fine until the weekend. When towing a horse box, however, you can easily halve that overall figure. Our score is based on the car’s most likely main usage as a commuter mobile, school bus, shopping trolley etc.

Towing ability

The 1,800kg towing capacity will be fine for many people unless you need to haul a couple of sizeable horses. Due to the car’s weight, it feels extremely stable on the road. Electric cars develop 100% of their power instantly so pulling away from standstill is effortless. The all-wheel drive will help on slippery surfaces.

Performance

Good. This is a big car and tips the scales at around 2.7 tonnes, so a 0–60mph time of six seconds is impressive. So is the top speed of 130mph. The handling is excellent because the car has a low centre of gravity – the chunky battery is part of the car’s floorpan. Motorway cruising is a perfect example of serene travel – quiet, smooth and unflustered.

Day-to-day

Seven seats is always a bonus, as is all-wheel drive and excellent road manners. If you use the third row of seats, it’ll eat into the available boot space, but it’s handy to have those extra seats if you need them.

The EQS SUV is also supremely comfortable. As with every electric car, range anxiety – how far you can travel before the battery dies – is a problem. This is even more relevant when towing horses. You need to plan ahead. If your round trip is more than, say, 125 miles, you’ll need to find somewhere to top-up the battery to be on the safe side. However, when not towing, the range is excellent. You also ride along in near silence.

Value for money

The Mercedes EQS SUV looks expensive when compared to similar models, but if you are in the market for something like this and are getting a bit fed-up of waiting for the electric Range Rover, then this will be a great option. It comes with every bit of kit that you could realistically need.

Verdict

If you are wanting a big 7-seater SUV with reasonable towing ability, a cosseting interior and one of the most refined rides on the market, look no further than this Mercedes – although you will need very deep pockets.

Who tested this car?

Graham Courtney has road tested in excess of 2,000 cars in his career so far. He writes for a number of magazines and newspapers that require a motoring expert and coming from a farming community, he’s well placed to advise equestrians seeking a towing vehicle.

