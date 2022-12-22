



Hyundai Tucson 1.6T AWD N Line S Score 7/10 Fuel economy: 6/10

Towing capacity: 6/10

Performance: 7/10

Boot space: 9/10

Value: 7/10 Pros Looks great – it’s different

Decent off-road all-wheel drive ability

Roomy and with a quality look and feel to the interior Cons Fairly firm ride

Higher spec models start to get a tad pricey

Towing capacity may limit some owners Manufacturer: Hyundai Price as reviewed: £37,495.00 for as new in December 2022

Hyundai Tucson 1.6T AWD N Line S

This Hyundai Tucson is a really smart, all-wheel drive SUV. It’s roomy and has a touch of quality. Don’t compare it to the previous Tucson – this is a massive improvement.

Seats: 5

Engine: 1598cc (Petrol)

Towing capacity: 1,650kg

Power: 176 bhp

Gearbox: 7-speed auto

0-60mph: 9secs

Top speed: 125mph

Economy: 39.6mpg

CO2: 162g/km

Economy

Not startling but okay for an all-wheel drive car. Make use of the hybrid system and go easily and you’ll improve on the 39.6 mpg figure. A 5-year unlimited mileage warranty points to the car being reliable.

Towing ability

The 1,650kg towing capacity will limit some horse owners who want to transport a pair of horses, but towing a single horse in a typical horse box will be simple for the Hyundai Tucson. The 4×4 system will help you on soggy fields and in tricky weather.

Performance

When it comes to mixing towing ability, town driving and motorway cruising, the Hyundai Tucson gets it spot on. There’s sufficient low-rev power to get you rolling from standstill when towing, but there’s also a decent dollop of performance for when you need to hit the motorways for a longer trip. The self-charging hybrid system works well (a battery powered electric motor joins in with the petrol engine when you need additional power) and allows the engine to cut out when you don’t need it. It’s seamless – you won’t know it’s happening.

Day-to-day

Excellent. If you’ve not recently sat in a Hyundai, you need to go on a bit of a refresher course. In terms of build quality, standard of fitment and quality of materials, Hyundai is now aiming fair and square at the premium market. The Tucson is seriously roomy with a large boot for tack. Okay, the ride is a tad on the firm side and it’s not the most involving car to drive, but customers in this sector of the car market don’t tend to prioritise that – they want something that will be a family friend.

Value for money

The one we chose (we wanted an all-wheel drive facility) was one of the top-specification models, so it looks a bit on the pricy side. If you can manage without AWD and be prepared to dispense with some of the goodies (Premium trim is still well-equipped though) you can save around £7,000.

However, when compared like-for-like with the competition, the Tucson stacks-up really well. Hyundai is also improving in the used car market, too, so the Tucson should hang onto a decent chunk of its value. In N Line S trim you get sat nav, heated front seats and steering wheel, leather upholstery, reversing camera, air con, LED headlights, sunroof, smart cruise control and front and rear parking sensors. Not much else you need really!

Verdict

Hyundai is a marque that more and more people are finding offers a really good blend of value, style, economy and performance. The Tucson is a perfect example of this. A long warranty and great reliability record are no longer the only reasons to consider a Hyundai. The Tucson stands out in what can be a bit of a lacklustre SUV marketplace where everything looks the same. It’s roomy, comfortable, well equipped even in standard entry level trim, and is a capable tow car which has all-wheel drive available. For most owners it will be a great companion.

Who tested this car?

Graham Courtney has road tested in excess of 2,000 cars in his career so far. He writes for a number of magazines and newspapers that require a motoring expert and coming from a farming community, he’s well placed to advise equestrians seeking a towing vehicle.

