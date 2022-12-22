Hyundai Tucson 1.6T AWD N Line S
Pros
- Looks great – it’s different
- Decent off-road all-wheel drive ability
- Roomy and with a quality look and feel to the interior
Cons
- Fairly firm ride
- Higher spec models start to get a tad pricey
- Towing capacity may limit some owners
Manufacturer:
Price as reviewed:
£37,495.00 for as new in December 2022
Hyundai Tucson 1.6T AWD N Line S
This Hyundai Tucson is a really smart, all-wheel drive SUV. It’s roomy and has a touch of quality. Don’t compare it to the previous Tucson – this is a massive improvement.
Seats: 5
Engine: 1598cc (Petrol)
Towing capacity: 1,650kg
Power: 176 bhp
Gearbox: 7-speed auto
0-60mph: 9secs
Top speed: 125mph
Economy: 39.6mpg
CO2: 162g/km
Economy
Not startling but okay for an all-wheel drive car. Make use of the hybrid system and go easily and you’ll improve on the 39.6 mpg figure. A 5-year unlimited mileage warranty points to the car being reliable.
Towing ability
The 1,650kg towing capacity will limit some horse owners who want to transport a pair of horses, but towing a single horse in a typical horse box will be simple for the Hyundai Tucson. The 4×4 system will help you on soggy fields and in tricky weather.
Performance
When it comes to mixing towing ability, town driving and motorway cruising, the Hyundai Tucson gets it spot on. There’s sufficient low-rev power to get you rolling from standstill when towing, but there’s also a decent dollop of performance for when you need to hit the motorways for a longer trip. The self-charging hybrid system works well (a battery powered electric motor joins in with the petrol engine when you need additional power) and allows the engine to cut out when you don’t need it. It’s seamless – you won’t know it’s happening.
Day-to-day
Excellent. If you’ve not recently sat in a Hyundai, you need to go on a bit of a refresher course. In terms of build quality, standard of fitment and quality of materials, Hyundai is now aiming fair and square at the premium market. The Tucson is seriously roomy with a large boot for tack. Okay, the ride is a tad on the firm side and it’s not the most involving car to drive, but customers in this sector of the car market don’t tend to prioritise that – they want something that will be a family friend.
Value for money
The one we chose (we wanted an all-wheel drive facility) was one of the top-specification models, so it looks a bit on the pricy side. If you can manage without AWD and be prepared to dispense with some of the goodies (Premium trim is still well-equipped though) you can save around £7,000.
However, when compared like-for-like with the competition, the Tucson stacks-up really well. Hyundai is also improving in the used car market, too, so the Tucson should hang onto a decent chunk of its value. In N Line S trim you get sat nav, heated front seats and steering wheel, leather upholstery, reversing camera, air con, LED headlights, sunroof, smart cruise control and front and rear parking sensors. Not much else you need really!
Verdict
Hyundai is a marque that more and more people are finding offers a really good blend of value, style, economy and performance. The Tucson is a perfect example of this. A long warranty and great reliability record are no longer the only reasons to consider a Hyundai. The Tucson stands out in what can be a bit of a lacklustre SUV marketplace where everything looks the same. It’s roomy, comfortable, well equipped even in standard entry level trim, and is a capable tow car which has all-wheel drive available. For most owners it will be a great companion.
View used and new now at autotrader.co.uk or motorpoint.co.uk
Who tested this car?
Graham Courtney has road tested in excess of 2,000 cars in his career so far. He writes for a number of magazines and newspapers that require a motoring expert and coming from a farming community, he’s well placed to advise equestrians seeking a towing vehicle.
Find out more about how Horse & Hound tests products
