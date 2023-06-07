Over half of drivers are towing trailers without training: Government calls for action





The Government is urging drivers to “get trailer trained” as a survey found more than half of those towing legally have had no training.

The DVSA surveyed experienced drivers who tow, or plan to, and found that over 60% of more than 1,000 respondents had had no training. Three quarters of the drivers towed for leisure, and 46% travel horses.

“Although confidence to tow was highly reported amongst those surveyed, there is no substitute for learning the right skills and knowledge with a trained professional,” a DVSA spokesman said.

The results of the survey were released during the National Trailer Towing Association’s Trailer Safety Week, which runs from 5 to 11 June.

DVSA head of vocational policy Jessica Williams said: “The survey is clear that whilst people feel confident about towing, the majority have not been trained by a road safety professional, regardless of when they passed their test.

“If you’re planning to go away this summer, make sure you get training from an accredited provider. Whether you’ve never towed before, or already have some experience, ensuring you have the right skills and knowledge will keep you and others safe.”

There had been concern over road safety since the Government announced in 2021 that the trailer test was to be scrapped. This decision also caused concern for the future of driver-training businesses, as well as animal welfare. Last May, the DVSA announced the launch of an accredited trailer training scheme, which “provides drivers with a good understanding of how to tow safely in different conditions, no matter what they choose to tow”.

It also covers pre-journey safety checks, on vehicle and trailer, which are “essential in making sure the trailer is safe to be on the road and correctly attached to the vehicle”.

Transport minister Richard Holden said: “The Government is committed to supporting the safe use of trailers and helping to keep everyone safe on the roads.

“I am pleased to see DVSA’s support for Trailer Safety Week and know they will continue to work with the National Council of Accredited Trailer Training to promote the accredited training offer to experienced and novice towers alike.

“And more broadly, they will continue to push out key safety messages for trailer users”.

